US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Hilary to bring major flooding risk to California

By Maureen Chowdhury and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:06 a.m. ET, August 20, 2023
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Residents ordered to evacuate in some mountain and foothill communities east of LA

From CNN’s Matt Phillips 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order late Saturday for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa, according to a post on the department’s Instagram.

Hurricane Hilary, which is currently a Category 1 storm, is on track to bring heavy rainfall to the region on Sunday. Dangerous flooding and mudslides are also possible.

Some context: San Bernardino County is east of Los Angeles, and the communities listed are all located in mountain or foothill areas.

In preparing for Hilary, California emergency officials have placed a particular emphasis on rural neighborhoods and recent wildfire burn areas that could be particularly susceptible to flooding, mud slides and debris flows.

6 min ago

Hurricane Hilary weakens to a Category 1 storm

From CNN's Gene Norman

Hurricane Hilary has weakened to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm's forward speed has increased to 21 miles per hour as it moves north-northwest toward San Diego.

"The center of Hilary will move close to the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula (Saturday night) and Sunday morning, then move across southern California Sunday afternoon," the Hurricane Center said in an update late yesterday. "Catastrophic flooding impacts are expected late (Saturday) through early Monday in portions of the Southwest US.”

Forecasters also note that rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada, where dangerous to catastrophic flooding is expected.

Winds may be weakening as Hilary approaches the Southwest US, but the concern all along for public safety officials has been sudden downpours of rain in areas of California, Nevada and Arizona that are very dry. Some could receive as much as a year's worth of rain — or more.

In addition to gusty winds across Southern California and southern Arizona, a tornado or two may occur Sunday from mid-morning through the evening over parts of the lower Colorado River Valley, Mojave Desert and Imperial Valley regions.

19 min ago

California emergency official says state is most concerned about deserts and recent burn areas

From CNN's Matt Meyer

As Hurricane Hilary threatens to bring life-threatening floods to California, the state is particularly focused on preparing residents in areas that typically receive the least rain — or that were most recently scorched by wildfires.

"We're keeping a very close eye on our desert regions east of San Diego and Los Angeles," said Brian Ferguson, the deputy director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. He warned that "some parts of those areas may receive double their yearly amount of water in just a single day."

While on the lookout for mudslides and debris flows, they'll also focus closely on the "burn scars from fires that have happened in recent years," Ferguson said.

Residents have been offered sandbags to fortify their property in counties across Southern California, where some of the natural buffers against flooding have been burned away.

Ferguson's office has also focused especially on "vulnerable Californians: those in hospitals, nursing homes, homeless people or people who live outdoors, and what we can do to get people out of the storm's path before it arrives," he told CNN.

California has a staggering homelessness problem: More than 170,000 people are unhoused in the state.

Ferguson said the state will be aggressive in its public outreach efforts. California will use its expansive emergency warning systems — including notifications on phones in both English and Spanish — to help convince residents unfamiliar with hurricanes and tropical storms that they need to use caution.

Ferguson's office, known as Cal OES, serves as a hub for the state's myriad agencies during major emergencies. While California first responders and government officials are more accustomed to addressing unpredictable disasters — like wildfires and major earthquakes — they've emphasized the opportunity to actually prepare ahead of this hazard, given the ability to track hurricanes.

19 min ago

State official warns Californians not to underestimate "very, very dangerous" storm

From CNN’s Raja Razek

The director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services issued a stark warning in a news conference Saturday, saying the approaching Hurricane Hilary "could be one of the most devastating storms that we've had hit California in more than a decade." 

"Make no mistake," Nancy Ward said. "This is a very, very dangerous and significant storm."

According to Ward, heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with the storm have already begun and will be felt "well beyond the center of the storm entering California."

The worst of the impacts are expected throughout the day Sunday. You can track the storm here.

Ward's agency, a disaster response division of the governor's office known as Cal OES, is activated 24/7 to coordinate the emergency response and help get resources across the southern part of the state.

First responders have also been proactively stationed across Southern California so they can respond to flooding, mudslides and other hazards quickly, Ward said.

"We have pre-positioned high water vehicles with water rescue teams," the Cal OES director said. "We are also working with utility partners."

"There will be power outages across Southern California," Ward warned. "And we want to be sure we have this close communication with those utility companies to ensure that they can restore power as quickly as they possibly can."

19 min ago

Use this checklist to be prepared before and during the storm

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Doug Criss

Hurricane Hilary headed your way? Don’t panic. There are many steps you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property.

A checklist can help you get started, with tips from the American Red CrossFederal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Hurricane Center.

Read it here or download the PDF, which contains links with more details. For anyone in the path of the hurricane, we encourage you to consult these online resources to help stay safe.

Here are some more tips from the National Hurricane Center: