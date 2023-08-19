Parts of Southern California are under a tropical storm warning for the first time in history, according to the National Hurricane Center, as Hurricane Hilary barrels toward the area.

The tropical storm watch from the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu, California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, has been changed to a tropical storm warning, according to Friday's 11 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Hilary weakened to a Category 3 storm Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, while still retaining its major hurricane status, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The center of the storm is expected to move along the Baja Peninsula from Saturday night into Sunday and then into southern California Sunday evening. Significant impacts will begin well in advance of the center’s arrival.

“No tropical watches or warnings have been issued for any part of California since NHC took over the east Pacific basin in the late 1980s,” Maria Torres of the National Hurricane Center told CNN on Friday.