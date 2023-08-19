US
By Adrienne Vogt

Updated 11:51 a.m. ET, August 19, 2023
1 min ago

Historic tropical storm warning issued for areas of Southern California

From CNN meteorologist Mary Gilbert

Parts of Southern California are under a tropical storm warning for the first time in history, according to the National Hurricane Center, as Hurricane Hilary barrels toward the area.

The tropical storm watch from the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu, California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, has been changed to a tropical storm warning, according to Friday's 11 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Hilary weakened to a Category 3 storm Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, while still retaining its major hurricane status, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The center of the storm is expected to move along the Baja Peninsula from Saturday night into Sunday and then into southern California Sunday evening. Significant impacts will begin well in advance of the center’s arrival.

“No tropical watches or warnings have been issued for any part of California since NHC took over the east Pacific basin in the late 1980s,” Maria Torres of the National Hurricane Center told CNN on Friday.

16 min ago

100 National Guard members deploying to southern Nevada ahead of Hurricane Hilary

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo activated 100 National Guard members Friday as the state prepares for landfall of Hurricane Hilary.

“These Guardsmen will be put in place to provide support to southern counties, which may be significantly impacted by flooding,” Lombardo said in a written statement. “As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same.”

A flood watch goes into effect for most of the state of Nevada at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) Saturday. Forecasts as of Friday evening said parts of southern Nevada could receive 3 to 5 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches.

39 min ago

Hurricane Hilary weakens to Category 3 storm

From CNN Meteorologist Caitlin Kaiser

Hurricane Hilary has weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, while still retaining its major hurricane status, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has sped up, now moving at 16 mph, and is currently located 235 miles west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

Hilary is expected to continue to weaken as it moves north-northwestward through cooler waters toward Southern California.

50 min ago

How Los Angeles County has prepared for the potential heavy rain and flooding

From CNN's Taylor Romine

Los Angeles County is preparing for potential heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Hilary, officials said during a Friday news conference.  

An emergency operations center with representatives from various Los Angeles County departments will open Sunday starting at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET) through Wednesday afternoon or as needed, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. The departments spent several days this week preparing for the storm and have rescue personnel ready for immediate response, he said. 

One of the biggest concerns is making sure the homeless community is safe, and the county is working on reaching out to people to get them temporary housing, especially for those who stay in parks or near waterways, Luna said. The sheriff's department is mapping out where encampments are located and is making announcements by helicopter about the incoming storm, in addition to sending outreach teams on the ground, he said.

Officials are coordinating with Santa Catalina Island, which is part of Los Angeles County, and has evacuation routes planned, Luna said. 

"We hope that the storm does not cause any damage, and more importantly there is no loss of life," Luna said during Friday's news conference. "But we will prepare for a worst-case scenario, not only to assist people here in our county, but if we are not impacted or affected, we will become a resource to other neighboring counties as needed."

The LA County Department of Public Works Chief Deputy Director Angela George-Moody said the department is very experienced, especially after a series of severe storms during the winter, and public infrastructure is ready to protect communities from flooding and catch as much rainwater as possible.

She added the Department of Public Works was not expecting any significant mud or debris slides based on the latest forecasts Friday, but that they will keep monitoring conditions. George-Moody encouraged residents to call 211 to report any downed trees or malfunctioning lights.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she was working with the Rolling Hills Estates, where homes were damaged after the ground shifted last month, and the fire department will be on site all weekend to make sure the area remains safe. 

5 min ago

Hurricane Hilary expected to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" to the Southwest US

From CNN meteorologists Dave Hennen, Allison Chinchar and Caitlin Kaiser

As the first outer bands of Hurricane Hilary arrive into Southern California Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center is warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” that could develop over parts of Mexico and the Southwest US.

“Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected across the Southwestern United States, peaking on Sunday,” the NHC said. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are forecast across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada.

The storm, which remains a very dangerous Category 4 with winds of 130 mph, is forecast to weaken soon as it heads into cooler waters. The storm is moving faster than forecast yesterday, which will bring the impacts into the US sooner.

“Hilary has sped up a bit, along with a slight shift eastward in its track. This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening being the time frame of most impact,” the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

A Level 4 of 4 threat on Sunday remains in place across portions of Southern California’s deserts, which are very susceptible to flash flooding.

“Debris flows and rock slides are a given considering the volume of rainfall expected,” the Weather Prediction Center said in a statement. “Towns could get cut off,” it added.