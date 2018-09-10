Hurricane Florence aims for the CarolinasBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Judson Jones, CNN
Schools and government offices in dozens of South Carolina counties will be closed Tuesday
From CNN’s Hollie Silverman
Government offices and schools in 26 South Carolina counties will be closed Tuesday because of the storm, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Monday.
Some schools will be used as evacuation shelters and school buses will be used to transport evacuees.
Schools and government offices in the following counties will be closed:
- Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, and Williamsburg.
Trump tells anyone in hurricanes' path: "We are with you!"
President Trump just tweeted about the intense storms that are brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.
He said his administration is monitoring the storms and are ready to assist.
"We encourage anyone in the path of these storms to prepare themselves and to heed the warnings of State and Local officials," Trump tweeted.
Read his tweet:
He also shared a message to the residents of North and South Carolina: "We are here for you!"
Mandatory evacuations ordered for entire South Carolina coast
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, speaking at a news conference Monday, ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire 187-mile coastline beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The mandatory evacuation order extends to eight counties along South Carolina’s coast.
They are: Jasper, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Ory counties.
Medical facilities, including nursing homes in those evacuation zones, will be evacuated as well, McMaster said.
McMaster estimates that approximately a million people will be evacuated from the coast beginning tomorrow.
President Trump will be briefed today on the storms
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump will be briefed Monday by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Administrator Brock Long ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Florence, White House Press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Sanders said the White House has been in contact with governors' offices and local authorities from states and territories, including the US Virgin Islands, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. She added that the “lines of communication remain open.”
She urged residents in areas that may be affected by the storm to follow warnings from local officials.
"These tropical storms and hurricanes are very dangerous and we encourage anyone in the path to heed the warnings of state and local officials who have the expertise and knowledge of their communities to provide the best on-ground information."
800 South Carolina National Guard soldiers deploy to assist with hurricane preparations
Approximately 800 South Carolina National Guard soldiers and airmen have been mobilized to prepare, respond and participate in recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Florence, according to a statement from the 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.
The guard personnel are deploying from McEntire Joint National Guard Base near Columbia and heading to Bluffton, South Carolina, for assignment, according to the statement.
US Navy ships head out to sea ahead of hurricane's landfall
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
CNN affiliate WAVY reporter Kara Dixon took video at Naval Station Norfolk as Navy ships there left ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The video shows the U.S.S. Ramage departing.
On Monday, some 30 ships were ordered to leave Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. They'll be heading to areas of the Atlantic out of the storm's path.
"Our ships can better weather storms of this magnitude when they are underway," US Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Christopher Grady said in a statement on Saturday.
Watch here:
American Airlines issues travel alert for more than 30 airports ahead of storms
From CNN’s Rene Marsh
American Airlines has issued a travel alert, including an alert for 23 airports in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, ahead of Hurricane Florence, according to a statement.
The airline has also issued a travel alert for 14 airports in nine countries and US territories ahead of Hurricane Isaac. Hurricane Olivia triggered an alert for two airports in Hawaii.
“This travel alert covers more than 30 airports — including our Charlotte hub,” the airline said
The alert allows customers to rebook without penalty, according to the carrier.
The last Category 4 hurricane to hit the Carolinas was 22 years ago
From CNN's Brandon Miller
Hurricane Florence, which is currently a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, is forecast to strike the Carolinas as a major hurricane.
Here are some stats on past hurricanes to hit the area:
- Hurricane Jeanne was the last major hurricane to strike the east coast. The Category 3 storm made landfall near Port St. Lucie, Florida, in September 2004.
- Hurricane Fran was the last major hurricane to strike the Carolinas. The Category 3 storm made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina, in September 1996.
- Hurricane Hugo was the last Category 4 to hit the Carolinas. It made landfall in September 1989.
- In the last 100 years, 37 storms passed within 100 miles of Hurricane Florence���s current location in the Atlantic — none of them hit the US.
Hurricane Florence is on a very unusual track. In the last 24 hours, Florence has strengthened from a minimal Category 1 with 75 mph winds to a powerful Category 4 with 130 mph winds. That's an increase of 55 mph in 24 hours. It has strengthened 40 mph in the last 13 hours, which no storm has done in the Atlantic in more than a decade.
Shoppers snatch up water, milk and other everyday items
From CNN's Jay Croft and Susannah Cullinane
Crowds formed at supermarkets on Sunday as people tried to stock up on supplies.
"Checkout lines @Costco in Charleston running all the way to the back of the store. Hurricane #florence for the win! #chswx," Michael Livingston tweeted. "Wait was about 20 min - long but fast-moving. Prep is usual: foodstocks, fuel, cash, batteries, clean-up of property for high winds. Might buy a new board game or two. :)"
Erin Byrd checked in online from Publix in Apex, North Carolina.
"We don't panic, which is why we are amused that water was so depleted a week out. We still have water supply from last year here," she told CNN.
Alicia Buchanan posted on Instagram from Walmart in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
She just moved to the area two weeks ago from Northern Virginia and still doesn't have her furniture.
"So, I'm prepping with some bottled water, a couple puzzle books, and making sure all my electronics and back-up batteries are charged," she told CNN. "I plan to do most of my cooking on the grill."