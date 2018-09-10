NC Gov. Roy Cooper urged people on Sunday to prepare for Florence as potential for direct East Coast impact increased. NC Gov. Roy Cooper urged people on Sunday to prepare for Florence as potential for direct East Coast impact increased. NC_Governor/Twitter

Speaking at a press conference Monday morning, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he has asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration for the state ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The federal declaration would free up federal assistance and supplement state and local efforts in providing emergency response, Cooper says.

Gov. Cooper also says he spoke with FEMA Director Brock Long earlier on Monday.

He also said people in its path should prepare to be without power for a while.

“When it comes to utilities, families need to be ready,” Gov. Cooper said. “They need to prepare to be without power for a while, that’s why we’re urging people to have their emergency kits and prepare for this.”

Gov. Cooper foresees three separate threats from Hurricane Florence: an initial surge of ocean water along the coast, followed by strong winds, and ultimately, inland flooding. “North Carolina is taking Hurricane Florence seriously, and you should too,” Cooper said.

Cooper also expects other coastal communities to follow the lead of Dare County and issue mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors either Monday or Tuesday.