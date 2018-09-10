Hurricane Florence hits Carolina coastBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Paul P. Murphy and Eric Levenson, CNN
NC resident dies plugging in a generator, marking 4th storm-related death
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
One person was killed in Lenoir County, North Carolina while plugging in a generator, according to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s Office.
This brings the total of Hurricane Florence-related deaths up to 4.
A Wilmington woman and her infant child died when a tree fell on their house, and a Pender County woman in cardiac distress died after first responders could not reach her during the storm.
North Carolina woman dies after first responders couldn't reach her during the storm
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
A woman in Pender County, North Carolina, died Friday morning after emergency responders weren't able to get to her due to downed trees and debris in the road, Chad McEwen, the assistant county manager for Pender County, said.
McEwen said 911 was called for a woman in cardiac distress in Hampstead, North Carolina.
A front-end loader was used to move trees in the way, but by the time emergency responders arrived arrived she had already died, McEwen said.
South Carolina governor: Looters will be shown "no mercy"
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said that anyone who loots during Hurricane Florence will be shown "no mercy" by law enforcement.
McMaster said Florence will be different than previous storms that have hit the area, and its effects will be felt for longer as it travels slowly. "This will be with us for about two days,” he said.
He said residents should expect impassable bridges, washed out roads, landslides and flooding. He also pleaded with them to be patient.
"The last thing we want to do is lose lives in South Carolina because of impatience," he said.
This retired Marine is rescuing storm victims in his military transport vehicle
CNN's Ed Lavandera
CNN rode along with Jason Weinmann as he drove into flooded neighborhoods to pull storm victims to higher ground in New Bern, North Carolina.
The 47-year-old retired Marine bought a military troop transport vehicle 10 years ago at a government auction and is driving it through flooded streets to reach people who need help.
“That’s why I got this thing, to use in times like this,” he said.
Weinmann pulled 10 people out of flooded neighborhoods and delivered the storm victims to a shelter in New Bern.
Jennifer Morales, 20, was one of those evacuated from her home with her husband and son, who turns 2 next month. The family had 3 feet of water in their home and so called for rescue help, and it took 12 hours for rescuers to get to them.
“It was pretty bad. We didn’t know where to go,” she said.
Mother and infant child killed by falling tree, marking Florence's first deaths
CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
A mother and her infant child were killed in Wilmington, North Carolina, after a tree fell on their house, Wilmington Police Department confirmed in a tweet.
“WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries.”
These are the first known storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Florence.
Live map shows planes on the East Coast flying around Florence
FlightAware's live map shows plenty of flights over the US's East Coast — and they're all avoiding Hurricane Florence.
American Airlines announced it canceled 340 flights on Friday. Another 210 flights are canceled on Saturday, and 100 are canceled Sunday.
Yesterday, Delta announced it canceled 150 Friday flights ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Florence is now just barely a hurricane
From CNN's Eric Levenson
Hurricane Florence's sustained winds have weakened to 75 mph, just 2 mph away from being downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the 2 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Still, Florence continues to bring life-threatening storm surges, hurricane-force wind gusts, and catastrophic flooding across North and South Carolina.
Florence is located 35 miles west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina and is moving west at 5 mph. The storm is forecast to slowly move farther inland and then turn toward the north over the coming days.
Crews from New York City are rescuing trapped North Carolinians
Emergency crews from New York City are in North Carolina to help with rescues during Hurricane Florence.
NYC Emergency Management tweeted out this clip of an ongoing water rescue in River Bend:
This storm is bigger, stronger and scarier than Florence
Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, Super Typhoon Mangkhut just made landfall in the northern Philippines as the equivalent of a category 5 hurricane.
The Philippines is evacuating thousands of people, deploying soldiers and positioning emergency provisions as Mangkhut threatens more than four million people in the north of the country.
Here are some more details on Mangkhut's incredible strength:
- Wind speeds are up to 165 mph, or 270 kilometers per hour.
- Gusts are as high as 200 mph, or 325 kilometers per hour.
- The typhoon force winds, or those above 74 mph, stretch from its center for about 168 miles.
- The tropical storm force winds extend 550 miles across in Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Compare that to Hurricane Florence, where tropical storm force winds extend 350 miles.
- More than 30 million people are expected to receive the Tropical Storm force winds on the island of Luzon.
- A total of 15,328 people were evacuated in three regions of northern Luzon, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s spokesperson Edgar Posada.
Side-by-side images of Hurricane Florence and Super Typhoon Mangkhut show the difference in their sizes.