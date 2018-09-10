Hurricane warning issued along South Carolina and North Carolina coasts

less than 1 min ago

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Tuesday for much of the South Carolina coast, and all the North Carolina coast.

The warning extends from north of Charleston, South Carolina, up the Virginia border. A storm surge warning also covers the same area.

This includes Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, the Outer Banks, and the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

Winds increased to 140 mph, with even higher gusts.

Florence will likely remain a very dangerous and major hurricane through landfall, which is expected sometime Friday.

Here's the latest hurricane forecast: