This North Carolina newsroom was just evacuated. The meteorologists chose to stay.
WCTI’s newsroom in New Bern, NC, has been evacuated because of floodwaters coming into the building, WCTI’s Meteorologist Donnie Cox just mentioned live on air.
Cox and another anchor will remain in the building providing the forecast as long as they’re able to, they said. You can watch their livestream here.
The Outer Banks may never look the same again, storm chaser says
AccuWeather Storm Chaser Reed Timmer tells CNN a storm like Florence could change the Outer Banks forever:
"With a storm like this, it's very likely that the Outer Banks of North Carolina, including the barrier islands, will never look the same again, after a surge this substantial."
Carolina food banks, already short on supplies, are in desperate need of donations
Traditionally, fall is low season for food banks across the country. They usually see a surge in demand during the summer months, which depletes their stocks.
But then, when they have to deal with a monster storm like Hurricane Florence, it really strains them.
Harvest Hope has three locations in South Carolina, and has found its resources strained because of Florence. Many food banks and food pantries are in the evacuation zones and have closed, shifting the needs to places like Harvest Hope that are still open.
The center also has been sending food and supplies to soup kitchens, first responders and other food banks in the projected path of the storm, Waters said.
Donations are coming in, but they won't fill the need for all the food the center will be providing.
"What we have in our warehouse right now after this storm will probably only last two days," she said.
Conditions are deteriorating on Ocracoke Island
We just obtained footage from Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, where conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the tide surges inland.
Hurricane Florence strengthened slightly as of the 6 p.m. ET update, up to 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence remains a category 2 hurricane.
Hurricane force wind gusts are now being felt along the central North Carolina coast and water levels are increasing quickly.
This pizza shop is one of the only businesses open in Myrtle Beach
Mikey Zalloum of Uncle Mikey’s Brick Oven Pizza is sweating as he works feverishly making pizzas tonight.
His bustling pizza restaurant is one of the only businesses open in the evacuated town of Myrtle Beach as Florence nears.
Why is he open when the town is evacuated? He says he has been through this many times and that "nothing is going to happen."
He admitted he usually doesn’t make the pizzas himself but he is tonight because "everybody is scared" -- including most of his staff.
He has lived in Meryl Beach for 15 years after moving to the area from Boston, MA.
When asked if he’ll be open tomorrow, he simply shrugged.
Virginia governor tells residents to "shelter in place" ahead of Florence
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told Virginians to "shelter in place and stay off the roads" from now on, in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.
At a news conference moments ago, the Governor said the storm is expected to arrive in Virginia tonight and into tomorrow.
"We anticipate tropical storm force winds, flooding and several inches of rain in parts of the state," he said.
"This is just the beginning": Tidal flooding seen in Kennel Beach, NC
Todd Willis, owner of Neuse River Bait and Tackle, shared this video of tidal flooding in Kennel Beach, NC. ���This is just the beginning,” Miller narrates in the video. “It hasn’t even gotten here yet and there’s already water [in the] bottom part of people’s houses.”
From Wilmington to Myrtle Beach, what to expect over the next 36 hours
CNN has crews all over the Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence moves in. Here's what to expect from some of those locations over the next 36+ hours as we cover this massive storm.
Jacksonville/New Bern, NC
Synopsis: This is the first location to receive hurricane force winds, which should begin in the 6p-9p timeframe Friday night. Storm surge will also be highest in these locations, especially around the high tides (just after midnight and noon).
Winds: Hurricane force winds begin around 6p Thursday and will last through early afternoon on Friday. Winds will remain over 50 mph in this location through daylight hours and into Friday night.
Storm Surge: 8-12 feet This will be highest around the high tides at 1am and 1pm Friday
Wilmington/Carolina Beach, NC
Synopsis: Wilmington will see some of the worst conditions, and for the longest amount of time. Wilmington will also see the some of the highest rainfall totals for the storm, which could approach 40 inches.
Winds: Hurricane force winds will begin later tonight around 8 or 9p and will last for a full 24 hours. Wilmington will not see wind gusts drop below 50 mph until Saturday afternoon, at the earliest.
Storm Surge: 7-11 feet, high tide is 1:30a and 2p on Friday
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Synopsis: Tropical storm force winds are still offshore at the moment but will be moving into South Carolina in the next couple of hours. Winds will really pick up in this location early in the morning on Friday, building through the day and peaking late afternoon/evening.
Winds: Hurricane force wind gusts begin Friday morning by 5a and will last through evening hours. Winds above 50 mph last until daybreak Saturday morning. They will also change direction during Friday afternoon, going from a northerly wind to being from the south, at which time the storm surge will begin to be a concern.
Storm Surge: 4-6 feet, surge isn’t an issue until the wind changes direction on Friday afternoon
Myrtle Beach, SC
Synopsis: Rain bands will not reach this location until Friday morning, likely in the 4a-6a timeframe. Conditions will worsen through the day and should be at their worst from 2pm to 10pm Friday afternoon to evening.
Winds: Tropical Storm force winds should begin this evening around 7-8p and will stay above TS force until Saturday afternoon. The peak of the winds for them should occur stating Friday afternoon and last until early Saturday morning – likely peaking 7p-midnight Friday night where winds could gust up to 90 mph
Storm Surge: 4-6 feet, surge isn’t an issue until the wind changes direction on Friday afternoon
Hurricane Florence strengthens slightly
Hurricane Florence has strengthened slightly, up to 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in a 6pm update on the storm. Florence remains a category 2 hurricane.
Hurricane force wind gusts are beginning to be felt along the central North Carolina coast and water levels are increasing quickly on the southern side of the Outer Banks.