This North Carolina newsroom was just evacuated. The meteorologists chose to stay.

Empty shelves at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, grocery store this week. As Hurricane Florence nears, local food banks are scrambling to meet demand.

Traditionally, fall is low season for food banks across the country. They usually see a surge in demand during the summer months, which depletes their stocks.

But then, when they have to deal with a monster storm like Hurricane Florence, it really strains them.

"We're in that down mode and (then) we get hit with a storm like this," said Shari Waters, who works with Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Harvest Hope has three locations in South Carolina, and has found its resources strained because of Florence. Many food banks and food pantries are in the evacuation zones and have closed, shifting the needs to places like Harvest Hope that are still open.

The center also has been sending food and supplies to soup kitchens, first responders and other food banks in the projected path of the storm, Waters said.

Donations are coming in, but they won't fill the need for all the food the center will be providing.

"What we have in our warehouse right now after this storm will probably only last two days," she said.

