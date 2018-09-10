Florence's center has moved into South Carolina

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order to help speed hurricane relief to impacted areas.

Executive order No. 55 was issued to help with temporary housing and aid in the transport of generators and trucks to affected parts of North Carolina.

“This loss of life is devastating and the friends and families of the victims remain in our prayers,” Cooper said in a statement. “The fact is this storm is deadly. And we know we are days away from it ending.”

CNN has confirmed five people have died from Tropical Storm Florence so far.

Separately, forces from the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserves are in "ready mode" to provide hurricane relief support to FEMA and other state and federal agencies feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence.

Water purification, high water vehicles, and rotary wing aircraft that support search and rescue efforts are just a few of the Army capabilities ready to respond and available for action when the call comes in.