Live TV
U.S.
Live Updates

Hurricane Florence hits Carolina coast

By Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Paul P. Murphy and Eric Levenson, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago6:53 a.m. ET, September 15, 2018
6 hr 57 min ago

Reporter stops Facebook Live to rescue dog

From CNN's Lauren Leslie

Julie Wilson, a reporter for CNN affiliate WTVD in North Carolina, had to stop a live broadcast in New Bern to save a dog stranded in knee-deep water by Hurricane Florence.

Wilson was in the middle of a Facebook Live video (at around 7:00 in below embed) when she helped save the dog, she then continued helping other local residents who are checking on loved ones affected by the storm.

7 hr 22 min ago

See Florence's destruction in the Carolinas

From CNN's Lauren Cook

Over 100 mph winds and up to 40 inches of rain have caused just the beginning of Florence's destruction in the Carolinas so far.

8 hr 30 min ago

Weatherman dramatically braces for Florence

A weatherman has been widely mocked on social media after he was seen firmly bracing himself for Hurricane Florence as two people walked behind him apparently unaffected by the high winds.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Weather Channel said it was "important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted."

8 hr 45 min ago

American Airlines to resume some flights Saturday

From CNN’s Rene Marsh

American Airlines says it’s preparing to resume operations at some airports impacted by Hurricane Florence on Saturday.

The airline plans to resume operations at Raleigh Durham Airport, North Carolina and Hampton-Newport News Airport in Virginia on September 15 according to a statement. Flights from most other airports across the affected areas will not resume until Sunday or early next week.

9 hr 3 min ago

Over 790,000 power outages across North Carolina

From CNN’s Hollie Silverman

There are currently 791,968 power outages statewide according to North Carolina Emergency Management, as the state is battered by Hurricane Florence.

Counties with the highest number of outages are New Hanover, Brunswick, Wake, Onslow and Carteret.

 

9 hr 28 min ago

North Carolina Governor: This storm is relentless

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has been speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, he said Hurricane Florence is "relentless and excruciating and very slow." One of the major risks posed by the storm is that it stalls as it makes landfall, sitting in place and bringing with it days of heavy rain. The National Weather Service earlier warned freshwater flooding will be "catastrophic" over portions of the Carolinas.

9 hr 44 min ago

Video shows damage to boats and dock in New Bern

Boats at Bridge Pointe Marina in New Bern, North Carolina have suffered damage from Hurricane Florence, according to a local boat captain who has been posting to social media after other boat owners were evacuated from the area.

10 hr 30 min ago

Trump received a hurricane briefing in the White House Situation Room today

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The White House press secretary office sent out this photo showing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence receiving a hurricane briefing in the White House Situation Room.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley later said Trump called North Carolinian officials today to assure them that the federal government "stood ready and prepared to assist with anything their state and respective communities would need during this natural disaster."

10 hr 10 min ago

Florence's center has moved into South Carolina

The center of Tropical Storm Florence crossed into eastern South Carolina and is moving west at just 3 mph, according to the latest advisory from National Hurricane Center.

The storm still has sustained winds of 70 mph and is bringing life-threatening storm surges and catastrophic freshwater flooding over portions of North and South Carolina.

Florence will continue to bring flooding to both states through the weekend, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward says.