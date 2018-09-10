Florence pummels the CarolinasBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Paul P. Murphy and Eric Levenson, CNN
Out-of-state travelers should avoid driving through NC, DOT says
From CNN's Keith Allen and Greg Wallace
North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon is asking out-of-state travelers to avoid driving through North Carolina, as much of the state is dealing with rising flood waters from Florence.
“We could see this for several days,” Trogdon said at a Saturday press conference. “This is what we need to do today to make sure motorists are safe in North Carolina.”
All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in both directions between Exit 81 near Raleigh-Durham and Exit 65 near Godwin, due to flooding, according to NC DOT.
While a portion of Interstate 95 near Dunn, North Carolina, is expected to re-open Sunday, NC DOT anticipates additional closures in the Fayetteville area, near the Cape Fear River. Those closures could last a week.
Drivers from neighboring Georgia and Virginia are being asked to use alternative routes, NC DOT says.
Detours for through traffic have been established. Here's a hotline for navigation assistance: 1-833-786-7618.
Water Rescues completed in the city of New Bern
The City of New Bern has completed all of its water rescues, the city posted on its official Twitter account.
According to CNN meteorologists, as of Friday evening, New Bern had already seen more than 10 feet of storm surge and likely more than 10 inches of rain, and hundreds of people had to be rescued.
As of Saturday morning, 100 remained waiting for help.
New Bern, home to approximately 30,000 people, sits about 37 miles northeast of Jacksonville, North Carolina, on the banks of the Neuse River. Thursday, a CNN team in the area watched as the water spilled over the edge of the river and flooded Union Point Park in a matter of hours.
There are over 790K customers without power in the Carolinas
There are approximately 760,200 statewide power outages in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and 36,272 outages statewide power outages in South Carolina, according to the electric cooperatives of South Carolina.
That puts the total number of customers -- that's households or businesses, not individual people -- without power for both states at 796,472.
2 additional storm related fatalities in North Carolina
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
Two people died in Duplin County, North Carolina due to flash flooding and swift water on roadways, Duplin County Sheriff announced.
“As of 1:30 pm on September 15, 2018, Duplin County has had 2 fatalities due to flash flooding and swift water on roadways. All citizens are advised that due to the potential hazards associated with the storm, emergency services may not be immediately available,” the Duplin County Sheriff’s office posted to its official Facebook page.
This is the 7th storm related death in North Carolina plus one in South Carolina—bringing the total to 8 for the Carolinas.
The roof collapsed at this North Carolina church
From CNN's Gisela Crespo
Pastor Joey Canady shot this video while surveying the damage Hurricane Florence caused inside the Hampstead Baptist Church. “As you can see, the ceiling collapsed and it’s a mess,” Canady narrated in the video.
See it:
Fayetteville Mayor: Notify next of kin if you ignore mandatory evacuation order
Fayetteville, North Carolina, Mayor Mitch Colvin just warned residents that if they refused to leave the area, which officials say could soon be inundated with rising river water, they need to notify their next of kin "because loss of life is very, very possible."
The Red Cross is asking for volunteers by going through its website. There is transportation provided for anyone who needs it, the mayor said.
Cumberland County officials: We do believe Cape Fear River will crest at 62 feet
"We do believe the Cape Fear River will crest at 62 feet which is less than Hurricane Matthew. We are being cautious -- I will tell you that -- because we don’t know for sure that 62 feet is the top crest," Tracy Jackson, Cumberland County Emergency Services Interim Director, said in a presser.
"That is what we're anticipating, but we are preparing for worse if we need to," he added.
As a precaution, the county has issued a mandatory evacuation for people one mile on either side of the Cape Fear river.
Fayetteville police warn everyone within a mile of the river to evacuate
Residents of Cumberland County, the city of Fayetteville, and the town of Wade, have been ordered to evacuate as officials fear rising river waters will lead to widespread flooding.
"All residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear and Little River should leave IMMEDIATELY," the police department tweeted, as the city's communications director told CNN "the worst is yet to come."
"We're starting to see the waters rise rapidly. It's something we've seen before with hurricane Matthew. It's going to be a little bit worse this time around," Kevin Arata said.
"What we're telling people is the worse is yet to come. Really the rains are starting to collect because it's hitting harder up north. When it goes into those banks or tributaries up there and then comes down, that's where trouble starts. While we haven't seen it rise all the way yet, it's going to happen here in the next 24 to 48 hours," he said.
The Carolina coast has at least 12 more hours of rain to go
Florence is traveling westward, but it's not done dumping rain on the Carolina coast.
CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said some coastal areas of North and South Carolina should prepare for another 12 hours of rain — or more.
"That question of when does it finally end is on a lot of folk's minds. The problem is for the majority of them, you still have at least probably a good 12 hours to go, if not longer," she said.
That's because Florence is moving at a speed of about 2 mph. That's slower than most people walk.