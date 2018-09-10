Hurricane Florence has made landfall

Storm clouds are seen over a pier in Myrtle Beach on Friday Storm clouds are seen over a pier in Myrtle Beach on Friday Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Brenda Bethune, the Mayor of Myrtle Beach, said the city is still in "waiting mode." She's expecting hurricane-force winds to start at 9 a.m. ET.

“These next couple of hours the conditions will continue to get worse," she said.

She urged residents to make any final preparations before Hurricane Florence hits.

“Any last-minute things to secure, you have another hour to do that. Stay inside during the storm," she said.