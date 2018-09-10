Up to 2.5 million could lose power in Florence

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nearly 650,000 customers are without power statewide, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Cooper said that utility companies estimate that 1 million to 2.5 million customers could be without power before the end of the storm.

The utility companies have brought in resources from out of state to help with restoration efforts, Cooper said.

In addition, 20,000 evacuees are in over 150 shelters statewide.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has agreed to open a mega shelter on their campus in Chapel Hill, Cooper said. One mega shelter was already opened at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.