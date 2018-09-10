Nearly 70,000 are without power in North Carolina

The Facebook page for the Frying Pan Tower wants everyone to know they'll replace the torn American flag next time they're about to do it -- after the storm has passed.

"Hey folks, the last time we were out we put up a new flag. With respect, we will retire and replace it next trip. We see the tears and know that good men and women fought for America and are honored to fly old glory!" they write on the page.

"Please understand, this is a hurricane. We are not on the tower and can't go outside and replace it yet."

The flag can be seen live on its webcam, and it was torn by the hurricane's high winds earlier this afternoon.