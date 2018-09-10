Live TV
Hurricane Florence aims for the Carolinas

By Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Judson Jones, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago11:36 a.m. ET, September 10, 2018
28 min ago

JUST IN: Florence is now Category 3 hurricane

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Florence now has maximum sustained winds of 115mph, and gusts to 140mph according to the National Hurricane Center. 

This makes Florence a CAT 3, major hurricane, and further strengthening is forecast.

Florence is likely to be a direct threat to the U.S. East Coast late this week.

1 hr 40 min ago

Hurricane Florence on track to hit East Coast as major storm later this week

From CNN's Jay Croft and Susannah Cullinane

Hurricane Florence has its sights set on North and South Carolina, and if it hits as hard as predicted, the storm will be the most powerful to pound the area in three decades, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Monday.

"This storm gets stronger and stronger" and is on its way to a head-on impact on the Carolinas later this week, Myers said.

Water up to 15 feet high will strike the coast, and rainfall inland over the next four to five days could reach 20 inches in some locations, he said.