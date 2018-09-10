Hurricane Florence slows down to 5 mph in latest advisory

Hurricane Florence has sustained winds of 100 mph and is moving at a slowed-down pace of 5 mph, according to the latest forecast advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

"Florence has continued to slow down, and radar fixes over the past couple hours suggest that Florence has possibly stalled due to a re-organization of the eye/eyewall," the NHC said in its forecast discussion.

The storm is located about 100 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Florence's center is expected to approach the Carolina coasts tonight and move near or over the coasts on Friday.

The center will release its next forecast at 8 p.m. ET. You can also follow Hurricane Florence’s path with CNN’s storm tracker.