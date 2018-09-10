"This is just the beginning": Tidal flooding seen in Kennel Beach, NC

CNN has crews all over the Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence moves in. Here's what to expect from some of those locations over the next 36+ hours as we cover this massive storm.

Jacksonville/New Bern, NC

Synopsis: This is the first location to receive hurricane force winds, which should begin in the 6p-9p timeframe Friday night. Storm surge will also be highest in these locations, especially around the high tides (just after midnight and noon).

Winds: Hurricane force winds begin around 6p Thursday and will last through early afternoon on Friday. Winds will remain over 50 mph in this location through daylight hours and into Friday night.

Storm Surge: 8-12 feet This will be highest around the high tides at 1am and 1pm Friday

Wilmington/Carolina Beach, NC

Synopsis: Wilmington will see some of the worst conditions, and for the longest amount of time. Wilmington will also see the some of the highest rainfall totals for the storm, which could approach 40 inches.

Winds: Hurricane force winds will begin later tonight around 8 or 9p and will last for a full 24 hours. Wilmington will not see wind gusts drop below 50 mph until Saturday afternoon, at the earliest.

Storm Surge: 7-11 feet, high tide is 1:30a and 2p on Friday

North Myrtle Beach, SC

Synopsis: Tropical storm force winds are still offshore at the moment but will be moving into South Carolina in the next couple of hours. Winds will really pick up in this location early in the morning on Friday, building through the day and peaking late afternoon/evening.

Winds: Hurricane force wind gusts begin Friday morning by 5a and will last through evening hours. Winds above 50 mph last until daybreak Saturday morning. They will also change direction during Friday afternoon, going from a northerly wind to being from the south, at which time the storm surge will begin to be a concern.

Storm Surge: 4-6 feet, surge isn’t an issue until the wind changes direction on Friday afternoon

Myrtle Beach, SC

Synopsis: Rain bands will not reach this location until Friday morning, likely in the 4a-6a timeframe. Conditions will worsen through the day and should be at their worst from 2pm to 10pm Friday afternoon to evening.

Winds: Tropical Storm force winds should begin this evening around 7-8p and will stay above TS force until Saturday afternoon. The peak of the winds for them should occur stating Friday afternoon and last until early Saturday morning – likely peaking 7p-midnight Friday night where winds could gust up to 90 mph

Storm Surge: 4-6 feet, surge isn’t an issue until the wind changes direction on Friday afternoon