This is the most rain North Carolina has ever seen during a tropical system

Jeff Byard, with FEMA's Office of Response and Recovery, urged residents along to Carolina coast to stay vigilant as Florence begins to move away from the area.

While the storm's winds may be weakening, water — in the form of heavy rainfall, flash flooding and storm surge — is still a concern.

"Wind can hurt you," Byard said at a Saturday morning news conference. "It is the water, it's the surge, it's the rain that ... can kill you more than the wind can."

Water has accounted for more than 75% of all hurricane-related fatalities in the US from 1963 to 2012. Wind, on the other hand, is only responsible for 8% of all deaths.

"There's a lot of rain to come. There's a lot of rain that's fallen," Byard said.

