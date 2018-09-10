Florence pummels the CarolinasBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Paul P. Murphy and Eric Levenson, CNN
Here's where Florence is now and where it's heading next
The National Hurricane Center just released it's latest forecast advisory for Tropical Storm Florence. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and it's moving westward at 2 mph (that's a walking pace).
The storm is expected to travel northwest through South Carolina today and tomorrow morning. After that, it will keep curving to the north, the latest potential track shows.
Here's the latest projected path:
It's been 24 hours since Florence hit
It's officially been 24 hours since the eye of hurricane Florence made landfall on the coast of North Carolina yesterday.
While Florence has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, it still packs a powerful punch. It is expected to hover over the Carolinas today, dumping tons of rain, and flash-flooding is still possible. (Remember water — not wind — is the deadliest storm hazard).
Here's what has unfolded in the 24 hours since Florence made landfall:
- Flooding for miles: Up to 40 inches of rain and storm surges pushing water inland will produce catastrophic flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center says.
- Water rescues: There have been hundreds of rescues specifically in the city of New Bern, North Carolina.
- Rising rivers: Rivers in North Carolina are expected to crest higher than during 2016's Hurricane Matthew in some areas, emergency officials said.
Watch more:
It's morning on the East Coast. Here's what you need to know about the storm.
Florence, now a tropical storm, is hovering over South Carolina after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane yesterday morning. Here's what to expect today:
- Florence's effects: The storm will continue to trigger “life-threatening, catastrophic” flash floods in North and South Carolina, south-central Virginia and West Virginia in the coming days, the US National Weather Service said in a tweet on Saturday morning.
- The victims: At least five people have died in the storm, including an infant.
- Power outages: Nearly 950,000 customers are without power in the Carolinas
- Where it's going: Forecasts show Florence traveling westward through South Carolina today. Tomorrow, it will begin to turn north.
More than 780,000 people are without power in North Carolina
North Carolina Emergency Management says 786,769 customers are without power statewide.
The good news? This is approximately 3,000 less power outages than reported late last night.
Here's what's next for Tropical Storm Florence
A tornado watch is in effect for coastal sections of North Carolina after Tropical Storm Florence leaves flooding in its wake, reports CNN's Karen Maginnis.
Family trapped in Florence floodwaters kept hearing people screaming for help
Annazette Riley-Cromartie and her family decided against evacuating their home in eastern North Carolina after noticing that the massive storm appeared to be weakening.
"It came in slowly, but then it steady kept rising," Riley-Cromartie told CNN.
The family quickly retreated to higher areas of the house but then heard the unmistakable sounds of people crying out for help.
"You just keep hearing people yelling, and you can't do anything," Riley-Cromartie said. "It's the worst feeling in the world."
Storm knocks out power to nearly 781k in NC
At least 780,964 residents in North Carolina have been left without power around the state, according to North Carolina Emergency Management.
The highest concentration of outages are in Brunswick, New Hanover, Carteret, Cumberland, Johnston, and Robeson counties, the agency tweeted.
Officials release latest weather forecasts
Tropical storm Florence will continue to trigger “life-threatening, catastrophic” flash floods in North and South Carolina, south-central Virginia and West Virginia in the coming days, the US National Weather Service said in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Separately, the US National Hurricane Center also warned of storm surges as the extreme weather event continues to lumber inland.
In photos: Florence's trail of devastation
Storm surges, punishing winds and torrential rain are turning some towns in the Carolinas into rushing rivers.