A close look at the eye of the storm
A satellite, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recorded this video of the eye of Hurricane Florence on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know about the storm: Tropical-storm-force winds are due to reach the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday morning, and hurricane-force winds may be felt around Thursday night, ahead of an anticipated Friday morning landfall.
Florence is one of the strongest hurricanes to churn toward the eastern seaboard in decades.
This is the scene at a Wilmington Walmart today
From CNN's Dianne Gallagher
Shoppers emptied shelves at a Walmart in Wilmington, North Carolina, today, as residents brace for Hurricane Florence.
The store is working to prepare its wares, too.
Airbnb hosts offer free temporary housing to evacuees and first responders
Airbnb activated its "Open Homes" program Tuesday to allow its hosts to offer free temporary housing to Hurricane Florence evacuees and first responders.
Since Airbnb activated the program, more than 130 hosts offered housing to Hurricane Florence evacuees, emergency relief workers and volunteers.
Hurricane warning issued along South Carolina and North Carolina coasts
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Tuesday for much of the South Carolina coast, and all the North Carolina coast.
The warning extends from north of Charleston, South Carolina, up the Virginia border. A storm surge warning also covers the same area.
This includes Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, the Outer Banks, and the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
Winds increased to 140 mph, with even higher gusts.
Florence will likely remain a very dangerous and major hurricane through landfall, which is expected sometime Friday.
Here's the latest hurricane forecast:
US Coast Guard shuts down ports in North Carolina ahead of storm
From CNN’s Kaylee Hartung, Janet DiGiacomo and Hollie Silverman
Ports in Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina, will shut down Wednesday in preparation for Hurricane Florence, according to Cmdr. Bion Stewart of the US Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.
Six hundred people with the Coast Guard sector are immediately available to assist with additional resources, and teams are ready to respond to shallow water rescues, he said.
Because their station in Wilmington is subject to flooding, they will move their incident post to Seymore Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina. They started moving resources outside of the area a week ago in preparation for the storm, Stewart said.
Fresh water flooding is big concern inland, he said.
Some Myrtle Beach residents plan to ride out the storm
From CNN’s Nick Valencia
Traffic appeared light in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but the area’s congressman believes that’s because a mass exit has already taken place.
“They’re going to be on their own if they stay,” said South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice.
Still, more than half of the Myrtle Beach-area residents and visitors who spoke to CNN today said they were not planning to leave.
CNN witnessed plenty of empty store shelves, several small lines for gas and mostly calm residents.
But the warnings from officials remained dire.
“This is a storm as big or bigger than Hurricane Hugo, with potentiality a more catastrophic effect,” Rep. Rice said.
FEMA chief: Residents could be without power for weeks
Brock Long, the top official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, urged residents in the path of Hurricane Florence to heed all warnings.
The Category 4 storm, he said, is "setting out to be a devastating event." Federal authorities are concerned about the storm surge, which he said has triggered evacuation orders.
Long added:
"I think the expectation needs to be set with the citizens in this area that if you have been asked to leave, get out of the areas that are going to flood and get into a facility that can with stand the winds. Let's set the expectations as well. This has an opportunity of being a very devastating storm. The power will be off for weeks. You're going to be displaced from your home in coastal areas. There will be flooding in the inland areas as well."
Trump says he expects Congress to approve disaster relief
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Tuesday he expected Congress to approve funds for disaster relief following landfall of Hurricane Florence on the Atlantic coast.
He said the costs would not impede recovery efforts during or after the storm.
"I think that any amounts of money, whatever it takes, we’re going to do," Trump said.
Trump: "We are totally prepared" for Hurricane Florence
President Trump just had a meeting with Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials as Hurricane Florence continues to barrel toward the East Coast.
The President said the US is "ready as anybody has ever been" for the storm.
Trump added that this hurricane will be "a very large one, far larger than we've seen in perhaps decades."
"Again, they haven't seen anything like what's coming at us in 25, 30 years. Maybe ever," Trump said.
