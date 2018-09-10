A close look at the eye of the storm

A satellite, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recorded this video of the eye of Hurricane Florence on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know about the storm: Tropical-storm-force winds are due to reach the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday morning, and hurricane-force winds may be felt around Thursday night, ahead of an anticipated Friday morning landfall.

Florence is one of the strongest hurricanes to churn toward the eastern seaboard in decades.