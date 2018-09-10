Fayetteville police warn everyone within a mile of the river to evacuate

Residents of Cumberland County, the city of Fayetteville, and the town of Wade, have been ordered to evacuate as officials fear rising river waters will lead to widespread flooding.

"All residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear and Little River should leave IMMEDIATELY," the police department tweeted, as the city's communications director told CNN "the worst is yet to come."

"We're starting to see the waters rise rapidly. It's something we've seen before with hurricane Matthew. It's going to be a little bit worse this time around," Kevin Arata said.

"What we're telling people is the worse is yet to come. Really the rains are starting to collect because it's hitting harder up north. When it goes into those banks or tributaries up there and then comes down, that's where trouble starts. While we haven't seen it rise all the way yet, it's going to happen here in the next 24 to 48 hours," he said.