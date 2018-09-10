Florence pummels the CarolinasBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Paul P. Murphy and Eric Levenson, CNN
100 people still need to be rescued from one North Carolina city
About 100 people in New Bern, North Carolina, still need to be rescued from the floodwaters brought on by the storm, the city's mayor Dana Outlaw told CNN.
Rescuers have already plucked about 400 people out of the waters since Friday afternoon.
The city has seen more than 10 feet of storm surge and likely more than 10 inches of rain as of Friday evening, according to CNN meteorologists.
New Bern is home to approximately 30,000 people and sits about 37 miles northeast of Jacksonville, North Carolina.
You could walk as fast as Florence is moving
From CNN's Judson Jones
Tropical Storm Florence is moving at 2 mph. That's about as fast as you could walk.
Since making landfall yesterday in North Carolina, Florence has only moved about 100 miles. That is an average of just about 4 mph for 24 hours.
For comparison: The average speed for an Atlantic hurricane at Florence's latitude is 16.9 mph.
Why the speed matters: Florence's slow crawl is why the flooding has been — and will continue to be — catastrophic. As the storm continues to slowly move west, it is close enough to the coast to pick up moisture and energy from the ocean (therefore allowing extreme feeder bands of rain to continue to pour over the same saturated areas of South and North Carolina).
Meanwhile, rescues from a super typhoon are under way in the Philippines
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Florence isn't the only storm we're watching. At least two people have been killed by Typhoon Mangkhut, which crashed into Philippines Saturday morning. It's the strongest storm of 2018 so far.
Rescue teams rushed to the aid of a man who tried to cross a massively flooded area caused by the typhoon.
Watch the rescue here:
Aquino Lord, who shot the video before rushing to help the rescue team, said the team was able to get him out safely.
“The man in the video is safe," he told CNN. "He attempted to pass across the flowing water but he failed. He is from our neighboring Barangay. At the moment that this incident happened, we were not yet there. We just came to help."
At least seven dead in North Carolina
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
Two people in Carteret County, North Carolina, have died due to the storm, according to the Carteret County Office of Emergency Management Services.
Officials say the Carteret County Sheriff's Department will release additional details this morning.
This brings the total storm deaths to seven people.
- A mother and her infant child died in Wilmington after a tree fell on their house, the city's police department said.
- In the town of Hampstead, a woman in cardiac arrest was found dead after emergency responders found their path blocked by downed trees, assistant county manager for Pender County, said.
- Two men in Lenoir County also died: One who was hooking up a generator and another who was checking on his dogs outside.
President Trump approves North Carolina's disaster declaration
President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight North Carolina counties, the White House said in a statement Saturday.
The approval makes available federal funding, which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low cost loans to cover uninsured property losses as well as other aid both for homeowners and business owners.
The counties included in the declaration are:
- Beaufort
- Brunswick
- Carteret
- Craven
- New Hanover
- Onslow
- Pamlico
- Pender
A tree fell into this North Carolina man's bedroom (and missed hitting him by 3 feet)
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
A North Carolina man went to sleep during Florence — and woke up to tree branches in his bedroom.
Harry Mathias III said his father was sleeping in his New Bern home when a tree came crashing through the ceiling.
"About an hour after he fell asleep, a piece of drywall came in from the ceiling woke him, along with the rest of us, with a loud bang," he told CNN. "After taking a look we realized rain water was coming in and tree branches were coming in from the attic."
He added: "If the tree had fallen about 3-4 more feet, it would have crushed my father to death."
Despite the harrowing experience, Mathias said he dad went out to cut up other fallen trees in the rain, just 10 hours afterward.
Here's the footage:
Here's where Florence is now and where it's heading next
The National Hurricane Center just released it's latest forecast advisory for Tropical Storm Florence. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and it's moving westward at 2 mph (that's a walking pace).
The storm is expected to travel northwest through South Carolina today and tomorrow morning. After that, it will keep curving to the north, the latest potential track shows.
Here's the latest projected path:
It's been 24 hours since Florence hit
It's officially been 24 hours since the eye of hurricane Florence made landfall on the coast of North Carolina yesterday.
While Florence has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, it still packs a powerful punch. It is expected to hover over the Carolinas today, dumping tons of rain, and flash-flooding is still possible. (Remember water — not wind — is the deadliest storm hazard).
Here's what has unfolded in the 24 hours since Florence made landfall:
- Flooding for miles: Up to 40 inches of rain and storm surges pushing water inland will produce catastrophic flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center says.
- Water rescues: There have been hundreds of rescues specifically in the city of New Bern, North Carolina.
- Rising rivers: Rivers in North Carolina are expected to crest higher than during 2016's Hurricane Matthew in some areas, emergency officials said.
Watch more:
It's morning on the East Coast. Here's what you need to know about the storm.
Florence, now a tropical storm, is hovering over South Carolina after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane yesterday morning. Here's what to expect today:
- Florence's effects: The storm will continue to trigger “life-threatening, catastrophic” flash floods in North and South Carolina, south-central Virginia and West Virginia in the coming days, the US National Weather Service said in a tweet on Saturday morning.
- The victims: At least five people have died in the storm, including an infant.
- Power outages: Nearly 950,000 customers are without power in the Carolinas
- Where it's going: Forecasts show Florence traveling westward through South Carolina today. Tomorrow, it will begin to turn north.