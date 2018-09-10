Hurricane Florence aims for the CarolinasBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Judson Jones, CNN
Shoppers snatch up water, milk and other everyday items
From CNN's Jay Croft and Susannah Cullinane
Crowds formed at supermarkets on Sunday as people tried to stock up on supplies.
"Checkout lines @Costco in Charleston running all the way to the back of the store. Hurricane #florence for the win! #chswx," Michael Livingston tweeted. "Wait was about 20 min - long but fast-moving. Prep is usual: foodstocks, fuel, cash, batteries, clean-up of property for high winds. Might buy a new board game or two. :)"
Erin Byrd checked in online from Publix in Apex, North Carolina.
"We don't panic, which is why we are amused that water was so depleted a week out. We still have water supply from last year here," she told CNN.
Alicia Buchanan posted on Instagram from Walmart in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
She just moved to the area two weeks ago from Northern Virginia and still doesn't have her furniture.
"So, I'm prepping with some bottled water, a couple puzzle books, and making sure all my electronics and back-up batteries are charged," she told CNN. "I plan to do most of my cooking on the grill."
They are evacuating ahead of the storm because they're afraid of flooding
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
Crystal Kirwan and her family don't have much of a choice as Hurricane Florence nears the coastal Carolinas. They need to evacuate their home in Moyock, North Carolina.
It's not the wind they are most fearful of — it's the rain. When Hurricane Matthew blew through the area in 2016, she says their neighborhood was badly flooded for a week after.
Some neighbors even had sewage back up into their homes.
"We just feel with two special needs kiddos we should not stick this one out," she says.
The family will make the four and half-hour drive to family in Dover, Delaware, as soon as Kirwan's husband, who's in the military, is cleared from duty.
"Probably not too much better but most likely safer than here," she says.
In the meantime, the Kirwans are preparing their yard, moving valuables into the garage and making sure fence posts are secured.
To try and lessen any potential flooding, they're cleaning out their ditches. They also installed a new garage door seal to try and stop any water from coming in.
Florence just "rapidly intensified." That's a pretty rare thing for hurricanes to do.
From CNN's Judson Jones and Brandon Miller
Florence has officially "rapidly intensified" into a Category 4 storm.
Just yesterday, as of 11 a.m. ET, the storm was a Category One with sustained winds of 75 mph -- now it has sustained winds of 130 mph. This is a 55 mph increase in just the last 24 hours.
A storm undergoes rapid intensification when its maximum sustained winds increase at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less, according to the National Hurricane Center.
That's a jump of about two categories on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which grades hurricane strength from 1 to 5.
While there isn't much definitive data on rapid intensification, a few key atmospheric ingredients help it occur, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy explained. They're the same conditions that often emerge in the Atlantic basin between August and October.
First: Ocean water needs to be warm -- more than 86 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal -- with that heat extending beneath the surface.
Then: Upper level winds must be calm so they don't disrupt thunderstorm activity.
Finally: A storm's internal conditions also must be just right. A hurricane needs a way to ventilate, much like a car engine, so it can continue to process all of the fuel from the warm ocean water and use it to strengthen the storm.
Rapid intensification is rare: Because all those pieces must be in place, rapid intensification is rare, with just one or two Atlantic storms per year undergoing such an acceleration.
That said, most storms that reach the highest categories, Cat 3, 4 and 5, reach these intensities through rapid intensification. Indeed, 70% of Atlantic storms that hit that mark do so through rapid intensification, according to a 2016 study published in Nature Communications.
Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Florence grew Monday to a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane was a Category 3 storm earlier Monday, but it strengthened to a Category 4 storm. The hurricane now has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.
Even further strengthening is possible over the next several days.
North Carolina asks Trump for federal disaster declaration
From CNN's Keith Allen
Speaking at a press conference Monday morning, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he has asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration for the state ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The federal declaration would free up federal assistance and supplement state and local efforts in providing emergency response, Cooper says.
Gov. Cooper also says he spoke with FEMA Director Brock Long earlier on Monday.
He also said people in its path should prepare to be without power for a while.
“When it comes to utilities, families need to be ready,” Gov. Cooper said. “They need to prepare to be without power for a while, that’s why we’re urging people to have their emergency kits and prepare for this.”
Gov. Cooper foresees three separate threats from Hurricane Florence: an initial surge of ocean water along the coast, followed by strong winds, and ultimately, inland flooding. “North Carolina is taking Hurricane Florence seriously, and you should too,” Cooper said.
Cooper also expects other coastal communities to follow the lead of Dare County and issue mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors either Monday or Tuesday.
Here's what Hurricane Florence looks like to astronauts in space
From CNN's Paul Murphy
Astronaut Ricky Arnold, who is currently hurtling around Earth on the International Space Station, looked out his window this morning and saw Hurricane Florence spinning over the Atlantic.
A few moments later, he tweeted, Hurricanes Isaac and the outer bands of Helene were also visible. Follow him at @astro_ricky.
See the photos:
JUST IN: Florence is now Category 3 hurricane
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Florence now has maximum sustained winds of 115mph, and gusts to 140mph according to the National Hurricane Center.
This makes Florence a CAT 3, major hurricane, and further strengthening is forecast.
Florence is likely to be a direct threat to the U.S. East Coast late this week.
Hurricane Florence on track to hit East Coast as major storm later this week
From CNN's Jay Croft and Susannah Cullinane
Hurricane Florence has its sights set on North and South Carolina, and if it hits as hard as predicted, the storm will be the most powerful to pound the area in three decades, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Monday.
"This storm gets stronger and stronger" and is on its way to a head-on impact on the Carolinas later this week, Myers said.
Water up to 15 feet high will strike the coast, and rainfall inland over the next four to five days could reach 20 inches in some locations, he said.