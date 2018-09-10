FEMA chief: Residents could be without power for weeks

President Trump just had a meeting with Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials as Hurricane Florence continues to barrel toward the East Coast.

The President said the US is "ready as anybody has ever been" for the storm.

"The safety of American people is my absolute highest priority. We are sparing no expense. We are totally prepared. We're ready," he said. "We're as ready as anybody has ever been."

Trump added that this hurricane will be "a very large one, far larger than we've seen in perhaps decades."

"Again, they haven't seen anything like what's coming at us in 25, 30 years. Maybe ever," Trump said.

