Hurricane Dorian threatens the US
Residents in Florida are starting to feel Dorian's effects
The coastal city of Stuart, Florida, is starting to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian, which has stalled 100 miles away above Grand Bahama.
"We are getting the periodic outer rain bands that come in and literally smack us with strong, gusty, tropical storm force winds. Brief, heavy rainfall. And a few flashes of lightning, as well, in the distance, from time to time," said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam in Stuart.
"There's also been transformers that have blown behind us, as well. We're fortunate to have electricity still at this hotel where we're at."
Weaker also means larger: Stuart is facing the threat of storm surges, flooding, and coastal erosion. Van Dam also warned that though the storm has gotten slightly weaker, going down to a Category 3, it will also get larger as tropical force winds expand from the center.
"As it gets closer and closer to the Florida coastline, it means we'll feel more and more of the winds. The threats there, obviously, gusts that could take down some tree limbs and electrical poles as well," Van Dam said.
There are injuries and people unaccounted for in the Bahamas' Marsh Harbour
There have been several injuries reported in the Marsh Harbour area in Abaco Islands, Bahamas, according to Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue, a volunteer fire brigade.
According to the brigade, some people are taking shelter in the Government Medical Center in Marsh Harbour while others are doing welfare checks in the area. A command center has also been established at Parliament Harbour House.
"Relief flights, boats and supplies are posed and ready to go the instant the weather permits. We hope to have a flyover in the next couple of days to report on the damages," said the brigade in a Facebook post.
Some Florida shelters are no longer accepting evacuees
Some hurricane shelters in Stuart, Florida have stopped accepting evacuees. "If they haven't evacuated yet, it's too late," said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam in Stuart.
"In fact, the shelters, the evacuation centers here in Martin County are no longer accepting evacuees. The causeway that connects the barrier islands where the mandatory evacuations have been under way since 1 p.m. yesterday are now closed," Van Dam said.
Stuart residents are particularly vulnerable to storm surge and flooding. Many live in low-lying neighborhoods, near two rivers and a canal that could see rapidly rising water levels.
Florida officials warn residents not to let their guard down
Hurricane Dorian has weakened from a Category 4 storm down to Category 3, now with winds of 120 miles per hour -- but experts and officials say it's too soon for Floridians to relax. Category 3 is still a powerful storm that could destroy homes and coastlines.
CNN correspondent Nick Valencia in Melbourne, Florida said, "Yesterday when we were going around this community, we talked to a lot of residents who were under a mandatory evacuation warning but were planning on not evacuating at all."
"I think a lot of people let their guard down. Emergency management officials, they don't like the sound of that. They've been out front and center trying to reiterate, people need to take precautions, and telling people they should know these tracks can change at the last minute."
Millions have been ordered to evacuate across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. In Florida, many people have been preparing for the hurricane since last week, stockpiling homes with food and emergency supplies.
Floridians leave messages for Dorian: "Go back 2 sea"
Floridians are boarding up their homes and businesses and leaving behind messages for Hurricane Dorian.
"Dorian Olive U 2 go back 2 sea," reads the board on Olive U Mediterranean Grill in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The owner, Abdul, told CNN that staff were with their families, and that the restaurant would open on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, boards at a snack bar in Boca Raton, Florida, read "Hieeeee k byeeee."
The inspiration was "nothing really other then trying to have a sense of humor in a time of panic and preparation," Matthew Williams told CNN.
"Thoughts and prayers with the people who are getting directly hit," he said.
"Dorian won't budge": National Hurricane Center
In its latest updated advisory, the National Hurricane Center said "Dorian won't budge," as the hurricane continues to stay put at Grand Bahama.
Wind gusts and storm surges are expected to continue on Grand Bahama through today.
The hurricane has now been hovering over the island for more than a day, with destructive winds and floods destroying homes. Five people have died in the Abaco Islands.
Coast Guard medevac 19 people from the Bahamas
The US Coast Guard deployed Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews to medically evacuate 19 people from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to Nassau International Airport in the Bahamas on Monday.
In a statement, the Coast Guard said the 19 people ranged in ages from children to the elderly, and were in varying medical conditions.
"As Hurricane Dorian began to make its way toward the Bahamas, the Coast Guard pre-positioned several surface assets in Key West and positioned Jayhawk helicopter crews on Andros Island to be able to respond to the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian. The Coast Guard plans to continue its search in the Bahamas at first light Tuesday," the statement said.
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 storm
Hurricane Dorian has been reclassified as a Category 3 storm, down from Category 4.
It now has winds of 125 miles per hour. At its peak over the weekend, Dorian was a Category 5 storm with winds of 185 mph.
The storm is now stationary, and has been hovering at Grand Bahama for the past day. It's about 105 miles from West Palm Beach, on the Florida coast.
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North Carolina
North Carolina has started issuing mandatory evacuations.
On Ocracoke Island, the evacuation will go into effect for visitors on Tuesday at 5 am local time, and for residents on Wednesday at 5 am.
In Dare County, the evacuation will go into effect for visitors on Tuesday at 12 pm local time, and for residents on Wednesday at 6 am.