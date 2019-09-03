Hurricane Dorian causes heavy damage to a resort in Hope Town, Abaco, close to Marsh Harbour. Firefly Sunset Resort

There have been several injuries reported in the Marsh Harbour area in Abaco Islands, Bahamas, according to Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue, a volunteer fire brigade.

According to the brigade, some people are taking shelter in the Government Medical Center in Marsh Harbour while others are doing welfare checks in the area. A command center has also been established at Parliament Harbour House.

"Relief flights, boats and supplies are posed and ready to go the instant the weather permits. We hope to have a flyover in the next couple of days to report on the damages," said the brigade in a Facebook post.