NOAA

Sustained gale force winds between 39 and 54 mph are expected within 24 hours at Florida's Port Canaveral, officials have warned.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) set port condition Yankee on Saturday evening, days after it set port condition Whiskey -- a classification level that's declared when there are expected gale force winds within 72 hours.

What this means: Cape Canaveral's port and facilities are closed to all commercial traffic. All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 500 gross tons should plans to leave the port.

"Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum," the Coast Guard writes.

The next level of port condition is Zulu, according to the Coast Guard, which means sustained gale force winds are expected within 12 hours, vessel movement shall be restricted, and all movements must be approved by the COTP.

The Coast Guard is also warning the public to: