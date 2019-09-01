Hurricane Dorian descends on US
North Carolina Governor declares state of emergency
A state of emergency was declared in North Carolina early Sunday morning.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper asked North Carolinians to "prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather."
He had earlier lifted restrictions on transportation to "ensure critical needs like fuel, medicine and water can get to those affected by Hurricane Dorian if it hits North Carolina" and lifted "restrictions on equipment needed to repair utilities and remove debris” to help mobilization after the storm has passed."
Dorian is forecasted to bring strong winds and "dangerous storm surge" along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina at the middle of next week, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.
Gale force winds within 24 hours on Florida coast
Sustained gale force winds between 39 and 54 mph are expected within 24 hours at Florida's Port Canaveral, officials have warned.
The Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) set port condition Yankee on Saturday evening, days after it set port condition Whiskey -- a classification level that's declared when there are expected gale force winds within 72 hours.
What this means: Cape Canaveral's port and facilities are closed to all commercial traffic. All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 500 gross tons should plans to leave the port.
"Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum," the Coast Guard writes.
The next level of port condition is Zulu, according to the Coast Guard, which means sustained gale force winds are expected within 12 hours, vessel movement shall be restricted, and all movements must be approved by the COTP.
The Coast Guard is also warning the public to:
- Stay off the water. As storm conditions strengthen, the Coast Guard's search and rescue capabilities degrade and could be delayed if accidents happen.
- Secure belongings. If boats, life rings, life jackets, and other vessels aren't properly secured, they can break free during the storm.
- Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to rip currents and strong waves.
- Be prepared. Area residents should develop a family plan, have a disaster supply kit and a place to go, secure their home, and have a plan for pets.
- Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the internet.
- Don't rely on social media. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening distress.
Hurricane Dorian closes in on the Bahamas
The Bahamas is braced for devastating Category 4 hurricane conditions as Dorian barrels its way towards the low-lying chain of islands Sunday.
Tropical storm winds are expected to begin within the next several hours in the country's northwest, according 2am advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The tourist enclaves of Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama will see "a life-threatening" storm surge that will raise water levels up to 20 feet above normal tide levels.
Large and destructive waves are forecasted to accompany the surge as well as heavy rainfall.
Dorian's core is expected to be near or over portions of northwestern Bahamas later on Sunday, and will move closer to Florida's east coast "late Monday through Tuesday," NHC wrote.
The Bahamas consists of more than 700 islands -- some only a few feet above sea level.
Its Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Saturday called for residents in the northern islands to evacuate immediately.
"To those of you in the Cays and Grand Bahamas, I beg you, please leave," Minnis said. "(The storm) is expected to cause devastating effects to our island."
"If you wait until tonight, it will be too late," he added. "Time is not on our side."
About 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes could be impacted by the hurricane, he said
"Homes, houses, structures can be replaced," Minnis said. "Lives cannot."