Hurricane Dorian descends on US
More than 600 Monday flights have already been canceled
At least 665 flights into, out of or within the the United States due to take off tomorrow have been canceled, according to data from FlightAware.
As Dorian looms off the coast of Florida, the state's airports are seeing the most cancelations:
- At least 119 Monday flights have been cancelled at Orlando International Airport.
- Another 99 have been canceled at Fort Lauderdale International.
- At least 52 flights at Palm Beach International have been canceled so far.
What it looks like to fly through Dorian's eye
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released new images taken on Sunday evening from inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian.
The pictures were taken on board one of its hurricane hunter planes, “Kermit.” The views show the “stadium effect” of the eyewall.
What you need to know about the eye: The eye is center of the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see the stadium effect — where the clouds stack up like a stadium. It is the calmest part of the storm. You can even see blue sky during the day and stars at night.
Here's the latest update from the National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Dorian is about 155 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. ET advisory.
Dorian is still a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.
No new watches or warnings were put into place with the 8 p.m. ET update.
Prime minister: "We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in the Bahamas"
As Hurricane Dorian began lashing the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis wrote on Twitter that Sunday was “probably the saddest and worst day for me to address the Bahamian people.”
“We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in The Bahamas. Please pray for us,” he wrote.
The water in his Bahamas home is already up to his calves
Vickareio Adderely took video as he walked through his Abaco Islands home on Sunday as Hurricane Dorian pummeled the area.
“This is now my house. The water is up to my calf,” he said in the video. “Front room gone. This hole keep (sic) getting bigger in the roof.”
The Abaco Islands are a group of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida. Dorian made landfall there as a dangerous Category 5 hurricane just after noon today, and the storm continues to batter the Bahamas.
Adderely walked through the flood water as rain poured down through several areas of his damaged roof. He showed his kitchen covered in debris, a room in the house where the roof had fallen in and all of his belongings strewn about the house, now covered in water.
Watch the footage:
4,500 members of the National Guard activated in Florida ahead of Dorian
About 4,500 members of the National Guard have been activated to respond to Hurricane Dorian, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
DeSantis added that the hurricane is “way to close for comfort."
Mandatory evacuations for South Carolina will go into effect tomorrow
Mandatory evacuations orders will go into effect starting Monday at noon for several South Carolina counties, Gov. Henry McMaster announced in a news conference.
Here are the counties that will in the order:
- Jasper County Zone A
- All of Beaufort County
- Colleton County Zone A & B
- All of Charleston County
- Berkeley County Zones B & G
- Dorchester County Zone D
- Georgetown County Zone A
- Horry County Zone A
Residents can use this map to determine their zone.
McMaster added that schools and government offices will be closed until further notice starting Tuesday morning in Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry Counties.
Water is being disconnected in Grand Bahama
The Grand Bahama Utility Company began disconnecting water service throughout the island of Grand Bahama at 7 p.m. ET in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, according to a notice from the company.
The company called on residents to finalize their water storage arrangements by that time.
Martin County sheriff: "We are within 20 miles of an apocalyptic hurricane"
Martin County has 784 people staying in its four shelters, according to Sheriff William Snyder. As part of the county's preparations for Hurricane Dorian, 20 additional sheriff's deputies have been dispatched to help with the mandatory evacuation order.
“We are within 20 miles of an apocalyptic hurricane coming ashore on the Treasure Coast," Snyder said. "If it does what the models are predicting, we will be okay. If you're being told to evacuate and you don’t evacuate, you're taking the chance of a life time."
Martin County Director of Emergency Management Michelle Jones said Uber is offering free roundtrip rides to shelters for up to $20.
Comcast is opening free WiFi to everyone in the state of Florida. Verizon is providing unlimited calling, data, and texting for customers. AT&T is waiving data overage charges for affected Florida residents.