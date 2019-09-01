More than 600 Monday flights have already been canceled

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released new images taken on Sunday evening from inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian.

The pictures were taken on board one of its hurricane hunter planes, “Kermit.” The views show the “stadium effect” of the eyewall.

What you need to know about the eye: The eye is center of the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see the stadium effect — where the clouds stack up like a stadium. It is the calmest part of the storm. You can even see blue sky during the day and stars at night.