The water in his Bahamas home is already up to his calves

American Airlines has added eight airports in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to its travel alert, which includes capped fares and waived baggage fees.

Airport operations have also been suspended at two airports in the Bahamas and three airports in Florida, American Airlines said in a news release. The travel alert currently includes 20 airports. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American Airlines will waive change fees for future travel.

The new airports added to the alert are:

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)

Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)

Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the US or Canada.

FARES

While there are limited seats remaining before the storm hits, American Airlines has capped fares at a maximum of $499 each way for main cabin seats, and $699 for premium cabins, on direct, single leg flights from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

These fares will apply for flights out of locations in Florida through September 4 and the eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina locations through September 6.

BAGS AND PETS

American is waiving fees for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to/from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For cities covered under the travel alert, these fees are waived through September 4 for flights out of Florida locations and September 6 out of the eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina locations.

In order to accommodate as many bags as possible on aircraft, American Airlines will accept up to two free checked bags per traveler.

REFUNDS

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting its website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.