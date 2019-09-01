Entire islands may be nearly submerged in the Bahamas

Low-lying islands in the Bahamas are at highest risk as Hurricane Dorian sweeps through the island chain.

"Where we are right now, the highest point on this island is only about 30 feet high, the highest point of land -- and so when you hear about a storm surge of 20 feet, that means in the hours and days ahead, much of this island where I am standing will be underwater," said CNN correspondent Patrick Oppmann on Sunday in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Islands around us which are more low-lying will be completely submerged," said Oppmann.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of "life-threatening" storm surges of up to 23 feet (7 meters). The slow-moving hurricane is also expected to dump up to 30 inches of rainfall in the northwestern Bahamas.

"It is a terrifying prospect for the many people who have decided to ride out this storm on those low-lying parts of this island and other islands around us," Oppman said. "This is a storm for the history books."

Watch the segment here: