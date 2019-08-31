The city of Miami Beach will open sandbag distribution sites. Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

The city of Miami Beach will be opening two sandbag distribution sites for residents Saturday and Sunday.

The locations will be at South Beach (451 Dade Boulevard) and North Beach (80 Street and Collins Avenue parking lot).

Residents going to both locations are required to show proof of residency via government-issued ID or utility bill.

Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until the weather worsens or the sand supply runs out.