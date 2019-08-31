Hurricane Dorian heads for the US
The view from space
Dorian can be seen from space.
On Friday, the International Space Station shared a video of the hurricane as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon.
The 1.22 minute clip was captured on cameras outside the space station.
The Bahamas brace for Dorian
As Dorian barrels towards the island chain on Saturday, a hurricane warning has been issued in areas in northwest Bahamas, according to an alert issued by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology on Friday.
The Bahamas consists of more than 700 mainly low-lying islands -- some only a few feet above sea level. Dorian is expected to be near or over the island chain on Sunday.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence in the Bahamas. A Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Andros Island.
The forecast expects Dorian to cause "large and destructive waves" of up to 15 feet along the "eastern and northern shores of Eleuthera and Abaco" on Sunday, and the northern and southern shores of Grand Bahama from Sunday night through to Monday morning.
On Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis ordered emergency evacuations for residents from the northern Keys of Abaco to mainland Abaco. Additional orders for evacuations were issued for areas of the island of Grand Bahama.
Both Grand Bahama and Abaco are hubs of the Bahamas tourist industry, which plays a vital part in the island chain's economy.
Tourists scrambled to leave the islands Friday before the international airport was shut down that evening, Reuters reported.
The director general of the Ministry of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu, told Reuters the country was "still reeling" from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which pummeled the archipelago with strong Category 4 winds.
Miami Beach offers sandbagging sites
The city of Miami Beach will be opening two sandbag distribution sites for residents Saturday and Sunday.
The locations will be at South Beach (451 Dade Boulevard) and North Beach (80 Street and Collins Avenue parking lot).
Residents going to both locations are required to show proof of residency via government-issued ID or utility bill.
Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until the weather worsens or the sand supply runs out.
Hurricane Dorian winds hold at 140 mph
After being upgraded to a category 4 hurricane on Friday evening, Hurricane Dorian has maintained maximum sustained winds of up to 140 mph through Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Dorian is currently 510 mile east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and 340 miles east of Northwestern Bahamas.
Dorian continues to move west-northwest and the forecast calls it to be "near or over" northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and near Florida's east coast late Monday.
The forecast calls for some strengthening of winds Saturday, with tropical storm winds beginning in northwestern Bahamas Saturday evening.
The forecast warns of a "life threatening storm surge" raising water levels as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas "onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas."
The surge "will be accompanied by large and destructive waves" in areas near the coast, according to the forecast.