South Carolina's governor has declared a state of emergency

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster discusses rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in 2018 in Wallace. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency, telling residents of his state to prepare for possible impacts by Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release from McMaster's office.

"The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan," the release said.

McMaster wrote on Twitter that authorities are "working around the clock to be ready, if necessary."

"We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now -- there is no reason for delay."