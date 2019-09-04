Hurricane Dorian threatens the US after devastating the Bahamas
Queen Elizabeth II sends her condolences over Dorian
Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she is “shocked and saddened” by the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, in a condolence message on Tuesday.
“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort,” the message also said.
More than 7,100 residents without power in Florida
There are more than 7,100 customers without power, according to the Florida Emergency Management.
Majority of the outages are in Brevard County and Indian River County.
More than 60,000 may need food support in the Bahamas
Tens of thousands are in need of food support in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian caused devastation in its northern islands, according to a preliminary analysis by the World Food Programme (WFP).
The numbers may total over 14,500 on Abaco Island and over 45,700 on Grand Bahama Island, WFP spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said.
However, WFP is awaiting the completion of a three-day joint assessment by the WFP and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to ascertain more precise numbers, Verhoosel said.
Verhoosel said the WFP will work with the Bahamian government in “rapidly assessing the damage from the hurricane and in prioritizing needs.”
Virginia Beach prepares for Dorian
The coastal city of Virginia Beach, just above the North Carolina border, is preparing for Dorian, which is expected to move north toward the Carolinas on Thursday.
Preparations include checking storm drains and pump stations, inspecting equipment, and servicing generators, according to city officials.
Meanwhile, Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that sand will be available starting Wednesday morning for residents to fill sandbags in preparation of possible flooding and storm effects.
Sand will be delivered to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex at 9:30 a.m. City officials warned that there would be a limited number of shovels and sand containers available, and residents are encouraged to bring their own.
Virginia Beach SPCA has asked supporters to avoid dropping off any additional donations until after the storm has passed, as it prepares its shelter for the hurricane.
Dorian may be weaker, but it's moving faster
Dorian may have weakened, but it's gaining speed as it moves toward the coast of the southeast US.
The hurricane was moving at 6 mph a few hours ago, and has now increased to 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Its maximum sustained winds have lessened slightly, from 110 mph earlier today to 105.
Residents along the coast of Florida are already feeling some effects, with strong wind and rainbands.
Dorian rainbands hit Florida's northeast coast
Rain caused by Hurricane Dorian has moved onshore the coast of northeastern Florida, the National Hurricane Center has said in its latest hourly advisory.
The update also reports winds of 72 mph (115 km/h) and a gust of 89 mph (144 km/h) in the past hour, at a location around 140 miles (220 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Here's the 2 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Where's Dorian?
Tropical storm conditions are occurring along portions of the northeast Florida coast, as Hurricane Dorian moves within 80 miles of Cape Canaveral. The storm is bringing sustained winds of 110 mph as it continues along its north-northwestern path at around 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
What is the storm's path?
Hurricane Dorian is expected to skirt the Florida and Georgia coasts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, then move northward to threaten the South and North Carolina coasts later in the week.
A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning. NHC said earlier that "the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night."
"Maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days," the center said.
Dorian's eye passing to the east of Cape Canaveral
Hurricane Dorian is continuing to move north northwest up the Florida coast, towards Georgia and the Carolinas.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm's eye is currently passing to the east of Cape Canaveral. Maximum sustained winds of 110 mph have been recorded as the storm continues movement north at 7 mph.
Efforts are underway to help the Bahamas
The Bahamas have been pummelled by the hurricane, and as officials start to take stock of the damage, other countries are offering support.
Hubert Minnis, the Bahamas prime minister, said on Tuesday that he will speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday morning about Canadian assistance.
“Planning is underway, and well-resourced rescue teams are waiting for safe conditions to bring supplies to residents there. There is an outpouring of support by those devastated by Hurricane Dorian," Minnis said.
Mark Lowcock, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will also visit the Bahamas to provide help.