The coastal city of Virginia Beach, just above the North Carolina border, is preparing for Dorian, which is expected to move north toward the Carolinas on Thursday.

Preparations include checking storm drains and pump stations, inspecting equipment, and servicing generators, according to city officials.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that sand will be available starting Wednesday morning for residents to fill sandbags in preparation of possible flooding and storm effects.

Sand will be delivered to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex at 9:30 a.m. City officials warned that there would be a limited number of shovels and sand containers available, and residents are encouraged to bring their own.

Virginia Beach SPCA has asked supporters to avoid dropping off any additional donations until after the storm has passed, as it prepares its shelter for the hurricane.