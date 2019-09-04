A flooded street in downtown Nassau on Wednesday. Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images

Tens of thousands are in need of food support in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian caused devastation in its northern islands, according to a preliminary analysis by the World Food Programme (WFP).

The numbers may total over 14,500 on Abaco Island and over 45,700 on Grand Bahama Island, WFP spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said.

However, WFP is awaiting the completion of a three-day joint assessment by the WFP and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to ascertain more precise numbers, Verhoosel said.

Verhoosel said the WFP will work with the Bahamian government in “rapidly assessing the damage from the hurricane and in prioritizing needs.”