Hurricane Dorian threatens the US after devastating the Bahamas
More than 60,000 may need food support in the Bahamas
Tens of thousands are in need of food support in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian caused devastation in its northern islands, according to a preliminary analysis by the World Food Programme (WFP).
The numbers may total over 14,500 on Abaco Island and over 45,700 on Grand Bahama Island, WFP spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said.
However, WFP is awaiting the completion of a three-day joint assessment by the WFP and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to ascertain more precise numbers, Verhoosel said.
Verhoosel said the WFP will work with the Bahamian government in “rapidly assessing the damage from the hurricane and in prioritizing needs.”
Virginia Beach prepares for Dorian
The coastal city of Virginia Beach, just above the North Carolina border, is preparing for Dorian, which is expected to move north toward the Carolinas on Thursday.
Preparations include checking storm drains and pump stations, inspecting equipment, and servicing generators, according to city officials.
Meanwhile, Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that sand will be available starting Wednesday morning for residents to fill sandbags in preparation of possible flooding and storm effects.
Sand will be delivered to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex at 9:30 a.m. City officials warned that there would be a limited number of shovels and sand containers available, and residents are encouraged to bring their own.
Virginia Beach SPCA has asked supporters to avoid dropping off any additional donations until after the storm has passed, as it prepares its shelter for the hurricane.
Dorian may be weaker, but it's moving faster
Dorian may have weakened, but it's gaining speed as it moves toward the coast of the southeast US.
The hurricane was moving at 6 mph a few hours ago, and has now increased to 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Its maximum sustained winds have lessened slightly, from 110 mph earlier today to 105.
Residents along the coast of Florida are already feeling some effects, with strong wind and rainbands.
Dorian rainbands hit Florida's northeast coast
Rain caused by Hurricane Dorian has moved onshore the coast of northeastern Florida, the National Hurricane Center has said in its latest hourly advisory.
The update also reports winds of 72 mph (115 km/h) and a gust of 89 mph (144 km/h) in the past hour, at a location around 140 miles (220 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Here's the 2 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Where's Dorian?
Tropical storm conditions are occurring along portions of the northeast Florida coast, as Hurricane Dorian moves within 80 miles of Cape Canaveral. The storm is bringing sustained winds of 110 mph as it continues along its north-northwestern path at around 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
What is the storm's path?
Hurricane Dorian is expected to skirt the Florida and Georgia coasts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, then move northward to threaten the South and North Carolina coasts later in the week.
A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning. NHC said earlier that "the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night."
"Maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days," the center said.
Dorian's eye passing to the east of Cape Canaveral
Hurricane Dorian is continuing to move north northwest up the Florida coast, towards Georgia and the Carolinas.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm's eye is currently passing to the east of Cape Canaveral. Maximum sustained winds of 110 mph have been recorded as the storm continues movement north at 7 mph.
Efforts are underway to help the Bahamas
The Bahamas have been pummelled by the hurricane, and as officials start to take stock of the damage, other countries are offering support.
Hubert Minnis, the Bahamas prime minister, said on Tuesday that he will speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday morning about Canadian assistance.
“Planning is underway, and well-resourced rescue teams are waiting for safe conditions to bring supplies to residents there. There is an outpouring of support by those devastated by Hurricane Dorian," Minnis said.
Mark Lowcock, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will also visit the Bahamas to provide help.
A Florida police officer adopted a puppy ahead of Dorian and named it after the storm
A Florida officer responded to a call on Monday from a local resident who was unable to take care of a puppy. Now, the puppy has found its forever home -- and a new name.
Officer Michel Jean adopted the six-week-old puppy, which was too young to be left in a shelter until the storm passed, and named it Dory, short for Dorian, said the Fort Pierce Police Department.
"Officer Jean took an immediate liking to the pup, called his wife and showed her and the rest of the family the puppy via FaceTime. Officer Jean's family, especially his son, immediately feel in love with the cute four-legged puppy and decided that she would be the newest addition to their home. After a little nudging from some of the other officers and the influence of the impending storm, it was decided the little puppy will be known as Dory, short for Dorian. ONE...TWO...THREE...AWWW!" said the police's Facebook post.
Officer Jean told CNN affiliate WPBF that the humane society, was closed so he decided to keep the pup. His son, pictured here, looks delighted to have a new addition to the family.
In the Bahamas, Dorian left "all docks destroyed and every boat sunk"
The Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue, a volunteer fire brigade in the Bahamas, gave an overview of the damage across the island chain late Tuesday night.
In Elbow Cay on the Abaco Islands, where Dorian had first made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday night, 30% of structures had been demolished and the other 70% were damaged to severely damaged.
Most docks were destroyed and unusable, with 99% of boats sunk, the brigade's Facebook post said.
In Man-O-War Cay, also in the Abacos, "all docks destroyed and every boat sunk," the post said. 90% of structures were damaged to severely damaged, with the remaining 10% destroyed.
In Dickies Cay, all docks were destroyed, with half the structures destroyed and half damaged.