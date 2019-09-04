First storm-related fatality reported in North Carolina

A crew of 15 Miami firefighters and medics will head to the Bahamas tomorrow to assist with recovery efforts, Mayor Francis Suarez said in a joint press conference with Sen. Rick Scott.

The city of Miami has also partnered with Norwegian Cruise Line to send donated goods to Nassau, Bahamas, Suarez said.

These are the items that are most needed: Generators, food, water and basic supplies.

Suarez and organizers thanked the community, specifically Miami's "little Bahamas" neighborhood in Coconut Grove for all of the supplies already donated. Donations from the "Bahamas Strong" effort will be distributed to Grand Bahama, Freeport and Marsh, Suarez said.