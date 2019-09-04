Possible tornado seen in Myrtle Beach

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flash flood warning for portions of South Carolina, including the southeastern counties of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester County until 10:15 a.m. ET.

As much as 4 inches of rain has already fallen since Wednesday afternoon, with heavier rainbands from Dorian expected to bring as much as 1 to 2 inches per hour through Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in locations including Church Creek in West Ashley, Downtown Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, McClellanville, Edisto Beach and Middleton Place.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 5 to 6 inches are possible in the warned areas, with the potential to rise to 8 to 10 inches.

The heavy rainfall will peak between Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.