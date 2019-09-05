Approximately 252,649 customers are without power in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as of 4:30 p.m. ET, according to poweroutage.us.

That includes an additional 4,000 customers since 3:30 p.m. ET.

The bulk of the outages remain in South Carolina with 238,422 customers without power reported. Of those customers, 131,668 of them are in Charleston County.

In North Carolina, 6,928 customers are without power, according to the website.

Georgia also has 7,299 customers without power.