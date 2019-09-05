Hurricane Dorian's path and destruction
Tornado spotted in Wilmington, North Carolina
A tornado was seen in Wilmington near Pender County Fire Station 18 along Highway 17 this morning.
The video was tweeted by the National Weather Service Wilmington. The tornado was moving near Sidbury Road around 6:55 a.m. ET.
Here is the latest update on Dorian from the National Hurricane Center
Dorian is producing dangerous winds, storm surge and flooding across portions of the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 4 p.m. ET update.
With maximum sustained winds at 110 mph, Dorian is still a Category 2 storm. It's current location is about 55 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Over 250,000 customers without power in three states
Approximately 252,649 customers are without power in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as of 4:30 p.m. ET, according to poweroutage.us.
That includes an additional 4,000 customers since 3:30 p.m. ET.
The bulk of the outages remain in South Carolina with 238,422 customers without power reported. Of those customers, 131,668 of them are in Charleston County.
In North Carolina, 6,928 customers are without power, according to the website.
Georgia also has 7,299 customers without power.
North Carolina governor: Dorian's "power has arrived"
In an afternoon press conference, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, “Dorian’s power has arrived in North Carolina with wind, rain and tornadoes.”
Cooper urged residents to stay in a safe place and off the roads, saying the state has a “long night ahead of us.”
New Hanover, which is near Wilmington, has received at least nine inches of rain already and has caused 14 road closures due to flooding and downed trees.
Cooper said he has activated 527 North Carolina National Guard troops.
The state has 68 shelters open with more than 2,200 occupants, he said.
Federal officials don't expect historic flooding in the Carolinas
Historic flooding from Hurricane Dorian is not anticipated in the coming days, according to officials in a FEMA briefing Thursday afternoon.
“The track is taking a similar track what we saw with Hurricane Matthew, however we’re not going to see the type of widespread flooding that we saw with Matthew because the conditions leading up to the hurricane were rather dry. So, we don’t have the moist saturated soil like we saw with a storm like Matthew, even though it’s a similar track were not going to get historic flooding,” Ken Widelski, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said during FEMA’s daily press briefing.
He went on to say “but we will see major flooding on the Waccamaw river in South Carolina and Cape Fear in North Carolina.”
Here's how quickly Charleston is flooding
Karen Moran shared two videos of flooding in downtown Charleston, at the base of Ravenel Bridge.
Moran tweeted both videos early this morning.
Check out both clips below:
Possible tornado seen in Myrtle Beach
Wayne White was checking on some properties he manages in North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning when he tweeted a video of a possible tornado in a rain band of Hurricane Dorian.
"I own White Realty and was checking on some properties that we manage. While at a traffic light, I saw the circular motion of the clouds. I grabbed my phone and about that time the funnel dropped. It was crazy," White told CNN.
The video below contains swearing:
Eye of Dorian is just off South Carolina's Cape Romain
The eye of Dorian is roughly 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, according to the 2 p.m. ET update from the National Weather Service.
The Tropical Storm warning has been discontinued for the coast of Georgia and the Storm Surge warning has been discontinued south of South Santee River, South Carolina.
Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. A turn toward the northeast is anticipated tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday.
The center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina this afternoon and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday.
Extensive storm damage seen on North Carolina's Emerald Isle
New images from Emerald Isle shows extensive storm damage after a tornado touched down today.
The island is part of North Carolina’s Crystal Coast.
Check out the photos below: