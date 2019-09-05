Dorian's center is "brushing" the North Carolina coast, warns National Hurricane Center

Dorian's core is "brushing the coast of North Carolina," warned the National Hurricane Center in its latest update.

It's now about 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. The hurricane's center is expected to move near or over the North Carolina coast tonight and Friday, before heading to Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds have slowed slightly to 100 miles per hour, but it's still a Category 2. It's expected to speed up through Saturday, said the NHC.

Meanwhile, hurricane conditions are spreading across the North Carolina coast, with winds picking up. A weather station near Wilmington recorded a sustained wind of 61 miles per hour (mph) and a wind gust of 75 mph.