Dorian has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves up the Carolinas coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The maximum sustained winds have dropped to 90 miles per hour, and it's moving northeast at 15 mph. It's now about 40 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Nevertheless, tropical storm conditions are spreading quickly along the North Carolina Coast, the Center said. These conditions include strong winds and rain, which could potentially cause "life-threatening" flash floods.