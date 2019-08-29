Live Updates
Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads toward US
Here's how Carnival is changing its cruise routes for Dorian
Carnival Cruise Line is making some itinerary changes to avoid Hurricane Dorian.
"Our Fleet Operations Center continues to monitor the storm and will make any adjustments as needed as the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority," the cruise line said in a statement.
Here's a look at how the company is changing its routes:
- Carnival Sunrise will stop at San Juan tomorrow, instead of Grand Turk. On Saturday it will stop at Amber Cove instead of San Juan. On Sunday, it will dock in Grand Turk, instead of Amber Cove.
- Carnival Magic will stay at sea today instead of stopping at Amber Cove. It will stop in Nassau tomorrow instead of staying at sea.
- Carnival Sensation will stay at sea on Sunday instead of stopping in Nassau. On Monday, it will head to Grand Turn instead of Half Moon Cay. It will head to Half Moon Cay on Tuesday and Nassau on Wednesday.
Florida could feel tropical-storm-force winds as early as Saturday
Parts of Florida could feel tropical-storm-force winds as early as Saturday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The center urged residents to make preparations now ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm, is forecast to grow into a major Category 3 over Labor Day weekend before landing in Florida.