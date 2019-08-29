Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads toward US

Hurricane Dorian is putting a wrench in Grove Roots Brewing production schedule. The Winter Haven, Florida, beer company shut down brewing operations for at least a week because of the storm.

"We are worried about losing power, which causes a whole string of issues with an actively fermenting beer," owner Joe Dunham said. "Power outages will take down our cooling systems that keep the fermenters cold and our large coolers holding finished product."

But instead of letting their sterilized fermenters sit idle, they're going to be put to use to help the community.

Dunham said they're filling them with 1,500 of drinking water for residents in case there's water quality issues post-storm.

"We are first and foremost a community-centric brewery," Dunham says. "We believe in our small town and will do all we can to help people. If the need arises, we will have plenty of water to share. It’s the least we can do for the community we love."

Here's a look at the fermenters turned water tanks: