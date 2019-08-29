Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads toward US

Arthur Sanders went to a Wawa in Port St. Lucie, Florida, this morning to top off his gas tank before work, and he got caught up with other Floridians filling up ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

"They were directing traffic and had part of the parking lot blocked off," he says.

This is the second hurricane he's preparing for: He also lived through Hurricane Irma in 2017.

He still needs to get a few supplies but is mostly ready. He said he'll put up hurricane shutters on Saturday, and he plans to ride out the storm with nearby family.

Here's a look at the gas line this morning: