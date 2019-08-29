Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads toward US
A Florida Wawa is directing traffic because gas lines are so long
Arthur Sanders went to a Wawa in Port St. Lucie, Florida, this morning to top off his gas tank before work, and he got caught up with other Floridians filling up ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
"They were directing traffic and had part of the parking lot blocked off," he says.
This is the second hurricane he's preparing for: He also lived through Hurricane Irma in 2017.
He still needs to get a few supplies but is mostly ready. He said he'll put up hurricane shutters on Saturday, and he plans to ride out the storm with nearby family.
Here's a look at the gas line this morning:
Floridians are emptying store shelves ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Brooke Koontz was at the Walmart in Port Orange, Florida Wednesday night buying things to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
When she got there she saw some shelves were already empty.
Thankfully, soon after she got there, employees brought out a pallet of water.
"It was gone in seconds," she told CNN. "People were trying to race."
This is the third hurricane Koontz has prepared for. She lived through Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.
She says she's stocked up with about five to seven days of food but still needs to buy some small pools for her dogs in case they are without air conditioning for awhile.
There wasn't an 8 a.m. ET hurricane update today. Here's why.
If you're looking for the 8 a.m. ET Hurricane Dorian update, it's not coming.
The next update from the National Hurricane Center will come at 11 a.m. ET.
Here's why: The National Hurricane Center releases new advisories every three hours — at 2, 5, 8 and 11, both a.m. and p.m. — when tropical storm or hurricane watches and warnings in place.
But Dorian is over water right now, and no area is under a watch or warning.
Under these conditions, the center only releases advisories every six hours: at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The 5 a.m. ET advisory is the latest, which reported that Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Here's a look at the latest predicted path:
Trump on Dorian: "It will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!"
President Trump this morning tweeted about Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to hit Florida's Atlantic Coast over Labor Day weekend.
"Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions," he said.
Last night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he spoke with Trump to give him an update on Dorian:
Here's how Carnival is changing its cruise routes for Dorian
Carnival Cruise Line is making some itinerary changes to avoid Hurricane Dorian.
"Our Fleet Operations Center continues to monitor the storm and will make any adjustments as needed as the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority," the cruise line said in a statement.
Here's a look at how the company is changing its routes:
- Carnival Sunrise will stop at San Juan tomorrow, instead of Grand Turk. On Saturday it will stop at Amber Cove instead of San Juan. On Sunday, it will dock in Grand Turk, instead of Amber Cove.
- Carnival Magic will stay at sea today instead of stopping at Amber Cove. It will stop in Nassau tomorrow instead of staying at sea.
- Carnival Sensation will stay at sea on Sunday instead of stopping in Nassau. On Monday, it will head to Grand Turn instead of Half Moon Cay. It will head to Half Moon Cay on Tuesday and Nassau on Wednesday.
Florida could feel tropical-storm-force winds as early as Saturday
Parts of Florida could feel tropical-storm-force winds as early as Saturday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The center urged residents to make preparations now ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm, is forecast to grow into a major Category 3 over Labor Day weekend before landing in Florida.