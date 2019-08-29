Dorian has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening once again, with winds increasing up to 105 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. This makes Dorian a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

"Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend," said the Center in its latest public advisory.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm on Monday.

The advisory adds that there may be life-threatening flash floods, swells and rip current conditions.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

