Some Walmart shoppers in Florida are finding empty shelves

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Since Hurricane Dorian left minimal impacts on Puerto Rico, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now shifting teams to one of the storm's next targets: Florida.

FEMA associate administrator Jeffrey Byard told reporters on Thursday that the agency has gotten "no request" to help in Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands.

“Those teams are not needed so they’re in the process of coming back and some of them are flying directly into Tallahassee to get ready for that mission,"he said.

Puerto Rico, still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017, was expected the storm to exacerbate the existing damage to infrastructure, but the island was largely spared.

Byard added that federal officials are bracing for a “big storm” that warrants a “big response” with a multi-billion dollar price tag.