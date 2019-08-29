Home Depot sent more than 160 truckloads of supplies to stores

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Florida has launched a website monitoring the generator status of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

All Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to keep residents in a safe environment in an emergency -- and part of this includes regulating temperature. The facilities must have an emergency power plan to make sure air conditioners keep temperatures under 81 degrees.

"I think that sends a very important message that if you are entrusted of care with these vulnerable population, it’s really your responsibility to have a plan in case for what is going to happen," said the state's governor DeSantis earlier on Thursday.

"You should have a plan in place to be able to protect the people that you are charged with looking after."

Stay updated with the map here.