By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 11:08 a.m. ET, October 9, 2020
1 min ago

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall in the same parish that Hurricane Laura hit 6 weeks ago

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Cameron Parish, the most southwestern parish in Louisiana, is less than 75 miles wide, but residents are getting ready to have a second powerful hurricane make landfall in a matter of weeks. 

Later today, Hurricane Delta will make landfall about 25 miles from the point that Category 4 Hurricane Laura hit six weeks and one day ago with winds of 150 mph. 

While Hurricane Delta will not have winds as strong, it is currently a Category 3 with 120 mph winds. It is forecast to weaken slightly in the next few hours before it moves over land. 

But that will not matter with the region still in the very early stages of recovery from the previous storm.

Aerial images of Lake Charles show hundreds of blue tarps covering damaged roofs while piles of debris line many streets. 

Loose debris could become dangerous projectiles as winds reach 100 mph in southwestern Louisiana tonight, which could make the impacts from this hurricane even worse.

Having repeat storms hit so close together is rare, but not unheard of – in 2004, multiple storms crossed the same point in Florida just weeks apart. Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne hit the "southern end of Hutchinson Island" in Florida about three weeks apart in September of 2004.

The same regions of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas being affected now were also hit by Tropical Storm Cindy and Hurricane Harvey in 2017– with landfalls separated by only 15 miles and two months.

11 min ago

Delta is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge" to parts of the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 storm as it continues on its path northward toward the Southwest Louisiana coast line, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The storm is "expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today," the center said.

Here's the latest forecast path:

34 min ago

Five million people are at risk of flash flooding from Delta

Sara Tonks, CNN Meteorologist

As Hurricane Delta nears landfall in Louisiana, it brings tons of tropical moisture that's ready to be dropped onto land as rain.

Rainfall across Louisiana in the direct path of Hurricane Delta will reach totals of 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts likely.

Five million people are under flash flood watches from Louisiana through southwest Tennessee.

There is a moderate chance of rainfall exceeding flash flood levels across the majority of Louisiana, says the Weather Prediction Center.

The storm has a lower chance of causing widespread flash flooding than Hurricane Laura, which passed through the area in August, due to its relatively fast speed. 

As opposed to remaining stationary and dumping all of its moisture in one spot, the rainfall will be more spread out and less likely to cause flash flooding.

However, widespread flooding is still possible from the storm due to the high rainfall amounts and rates.

After passing northward through Louisiana, Hurricane Delta will move northeast up the eastern coast, bringing up to 6 inches of rain as far north as New Jersey.

55 min ago

Damage from Hurricane Laura is still an issue as Delta approaches, Louisiana official says

From CNN’s Tina Burnside

As Hurricane Delta approaches coastal Louisiana, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said they are still dealing with challenges in the wake of Hurricane Laura. 

During a phone interview with CNN affiliate KPLC, Johnson said debris in the roadway and power outages from Laura several weeks ago are their biggest concern as they prepare for Hurricane Delta. 

Johnson also said although there are still some residents who are choosing to stick around for the upcoming storm, the parish has a "pretty good evacuation rate" and are geared up to assist those who are sheltering in place when conditions are safe.  

Johnson says Cameron Parish sheriff deputies are still patrolling the roads, however they will be pulled once winds reach 50 to 60 mph. 

1 hr 25 min ago

Delta pummeled Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula earlier this week. Here's a look at the damage.

Workers repair the pier destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Playa Tortuga on Thursday in Cancun, Mexico.
Workers repair the pier destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Playa Tortuga on Thursday in Cancun, Mexico. Harold Alcocer/MediosyMedia/Getty Images

Hurricane Delta made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as a a Category 2 storm Wednesday morning, roughly halfway between the resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen in Puerto Morelos, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane quickly made its way over the peninsula and reemerged in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here's a look at some of the damage Delta left across the peninsula:

An information kiosk remains on the ground after been knocked down by the winds caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico.
An information kiosk remains on the ground after been knocked down by the winds caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico. Erick Marfil/Getty Images

A light post remains crooked after the winds caused by Hurricane Delta damaged it on Wednesday in Cozumel, Mexico.
A light post remains crooked after the winds caused by Hurricane Delta damaged it on Wednesday in Cozumel, Mexico. Natalia Pescador/Getty Images

A fallen traffic sign is seen after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Wednesday.
A fallen traffic sign is seen after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Wednesday. Elizabeth Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images

1 hr 47 min ago

Trump is "actively engaged" ahead of Hurricane Delta, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump is “actively engaged" as Hurricane Delta barrels toward the US Gulf Coast.

She urged those in the path Delta's path to “stay calm” and listen to local officials.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the storm and was in contact with the governors of Texas and Louisiana.

2 hr 35 min ago

National Hurricane Center director: Delta will create "dangerous" conditions

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Some areas will see “life-threatening storm surge” due to Hurricane Delta, according to National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham. 

The Category 3 hurricane is set to target the same area of Louisiana as deadly Hurricane Laura hit weeks ago.

“Now we're talking 7 to 11 foot of storm surge and hurricane-force winds over the same area. So it's been a record breaking, very busy season in 2020,” Graham said on CNN’s “New Day.” 

“It's dangerous because it's one of these situations that you’re trying to still clean up, you’re trying to recover, and you put hurricane-force winds on top of that … A blow like that is just very difficult,” he added. 

Watch:

2 hr 39 min ago

Tropical storm-force winds will soon reach the Gulf Coast as Delta approaches

From CNN's Brandon Miller 

While the center of Hurricane Delta is still more than 150 miles south of the Louisiana coastline, some of the outer rain bands from the storm are beginning to push onshore in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

The tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) extend outward up to 160 miles from the center of the hurricane, and these winds will begin to be felt on shore in the next hour or two.

Conditions will deteriorate through the day in these regions ahead of landfall, which is expected this evening along the southwestern Louisiana coast.

 You can follow the storm's path here.

2 hr 43 min ago

Dozens of Louisiana post offices suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Delta

From CNN's Hira Humayun

The USPS put out a list of dozens of post offices in Louisiana that have “temporarily suspended all operations until further notice” due to mandatory evacuations because of Hurricane Delta.

Multiple Louisiana parishes have issued mandatory evacuation orders and imposed curfews. 

Meanwhile, a curfew is in effect for the city of Leesville and Vernon Parish according to a Facebook post from the Leesville Police Department. The curfew begin at 10 p.m. local time tonight and will be in place until 6 a.m. local time tomorrow. It may be extended if needed.

Beauregard Parish also issued a parish-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew starting at dusk on Friday and will be in place until further notice, according to a press release Thursday from the Beauregard Parish Unified Command..