Hurricane Delta heads toward US Gulf Coast

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Published 8:13 AM ET, Fri October 9, 2020
5 min ago

Delta's rain bands are already hitting Texas and Louisiana

Hurricane Delta isn't expected to make landfall until later this evening, but parts of the US Gulf Coast is already feeling its effects.

"Rainbands of Delta spreading into Southwestern Louisiana and Southeastern Texas," the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory.

Delta, which is still a Category 3 storm, is expected to bring "hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern gulf coast later today."

Here's a look at the latest forecast past from the National Hurricane Center:

6 min ago

Hurricane Delta is barreling toward the US

From CNN's Scottie Andrew, Christina Maxouris and Theresa Waldrop

Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 3 storm yesterday afternoon and it may strike southwestern Louisiana with similar strength today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to make US landfall along the same portion of southwest Louisiana where Hurricane Laura hit just six weeks ago.

Conditions "appear favorable for strengthening" over the next 12 hours, "and based on this additional intensification is expected tonight," the center said in its latest forecast discussion.

The mayor of Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was hit hard by Laura, made a last-ditch plea asking people to evacuate the area.

"With what we have been through with Laura, looking at hurricane Delta really is a scary proposition for Lake Charles," Mayor Nic Hunter said in a video message posted to his Facebook page on Thursday.

You can track Delta's path here.