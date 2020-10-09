Hurricane Delta isn't expected to make landfall until later this evening, but parts of the US Gulf Coast is already feeling its effects.

"Rainbands of Delta spreading into Southwestern Louisiana and Southeastern Texas," the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory.

Delta, which is still a Category 3 storm, is expected to bring "hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern gulf coast later today."

Here's a look at the latest forecast past from the National Hurricane Center: