Hurricane Delta heads toward US Gulf Coast

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 8:35 a.m. ET, October 9, 2020
5 min ago

Tropical storm-force winds will soon reach the Gulf Coast as Delta approaches

From CNN's Brandon Miller 

While the center of Hurricane Delta is still more than 150 miles south of the Louisiana coastline, some of the outer rain bands from the storm are beginning to push onshore in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

The tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) extend outward up to 160 miles from the center of the hurricane, and these winds will begin to be felt on shore in the next hour or two.

Conditions will deteriorate through the day in these regions ahead of landfall, which is expected this evening along the southwestern Louisiana coast.

 You can follow the storm's path here.

10 min ago

Dozens of Louisiana post offices suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Delta

From CNN's Hira Humayun

The USPS put out a list of dozens of post offices in Louisiana that have “temporarily suspended all operations until further notice” due to mandatory evacuations because of Hurricane Delta.

Multiple Louisiana parishes have issued mandatory evacuation orders and imposed curfews. 

Meanwhile, a curfew is in effect for the city of Leesville and Vernon Parish according to a Facebook post from the Leesville Police Department. The curfew begin at 10 p.m. local time tonight and will be in place until 6 a.m. local time tomorrow. It may be extended if needed.

Beauregard Parish also issued a parish-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew starting at dusk on Friday and will be in place until further notice, according to a press release Thursday from the Beauregard Parish Unified Command..

26 min ago

Delta's rain bands are already hitting Texas and Louisiana

Hurricane Delta isn't expected to make landfall until later this evening, but parts of the US Gulf Coast is already feeling its effects.

"Rainbands of Delta spreading into Southwestern Louisiana and Southeastern Texas," the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory.

Delta, which is still a Category 3 storm, is expected to bring "hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern gulf coast later today."

Here's a look at the latest forecast past from the National Hurricane Center:

28 min ago

Hurricane Delta is barreling toward the US

From CNN's Scottie Andrew, Christina Maxouris and Theresa Waldrop

Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 3 storm yesterday afternoon and it may strike southwestern Louisiana with similar strength today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to make US landfall along the same portion of southwest Louisiana where Hurricane Laura hit just six weeks ago.

Conditions "appear favorable for strengthening" over the next 12 hours, "and based on this additional intensification is expected tonight," the center said in its latest forecast discussion.

The mayor of Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was hit hard by Laura, made a last-ditch plea asking people to evacuate the area.

"With what we have been through with Laura, looking at hurricane Delta really is a scary proposition for Lake Charles," Mayor Nic Hunter said in a video message posted to his Facebook page on Thursday.

You can track Delta's path here.