While the center of Hurricane Delta is still more than 150 miles south of the Louisiana coastline, some of the outer rain bands from the storm are beginning to push onshore in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

The tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) extend outward up to 160 miles from the center of the hurricane, and these winds will begin to be felt on shore in the next hour or two.

Conditions will deteriorate through the day in these regions ahead of landfall, which is expected this evening along the southwestern Louisiana coast.

